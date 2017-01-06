Residents feel the pinch of rising gas prices

Some area residents woke up January 1 with more than just an aching head.

They also received a pain in the pocketbook as the province's new cap-and-trade fee upped the per-litre price of gasoline across Ontario by 4.3 cents.

"It's terrible," Orillia resident Candace Korzeniewski said while filling up her sport-utility vehicle at a Pioneer station Thursday afternoon.

"I don't know anyone who's happy about it, but you've got to get around so you need to pay it."

Gareth Mayo, president of Mayo Service Centre on West Street North, said he's been hearing a lot of adjectives used these days to describe Premier Kathleen Wynne.

"I hear Kathleen Wynne's name used and abused," Mayo said. "People are ticked off and find it totally unnecessary. There are lots of adjectives behind her name when it's used.

"We buy the fuel and our pricing is set by the government as well as the taxes and all the paraphernalia that goes with it. You can't just keep taxing and taxing."

The situation is similar at the other end of the city.

Deb Morgan, manager of the Shell station on Memorial Avenue, said they're hearing from a lot of customers unhappy these days about the sharp increase.

"They're all mentioning the name 'Wynne,'" Morgan said, noting the price of gasoline at her station jumped from $1.05 to $1.16 January 1 and has now settled back at $1.11.

"People are noticing that charge in their wallets. Some say tax more booze and cigarettes, but where do you draw the line?"

The provincial government said it introduced cap-and-trade as a measure to combat climate change and reward businesses that cut their greenhouse emissions.

Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy.com, said the move means there are three taxes embedded into each litre of gasoline -- one federal, two provincial -- plus HST on top of those taxes for a total tax hit of about 42 cents per litre.

"It looks like the days of cheap gasoline are behind us," McTeague said, noting that since the wholesale cost of gasoline is currently set at about $1.04 a litre, any retailer selling for that price or lower isn't making any money on the transaction.

"We've been seeing an increase since the second week of December," McTeague said, noting smaller outlets were trying to match prices found at businesses like Costco and Loblaws' outlets that he says sell their gasoline as a loss leader to get people into their stores.

"If you're a gas station that strategy didn't work since your primary product is gasoline, not wiper blades and televisions."

As well, McTeague noted that Esso announced earlier this year that it would sell a number (229 outlets) of its provincial gas stations to Quebec-based Alimenation Couche-Tard; a company whose primary business is actually convenience stories, including the Mac's brand in Ontario.

"They're not really selling just gasoline, but also other ancillaries," he added.

But city resident Lionel Poitras said the province couldn't have picked a worse time to add its new carbon tax.

"I don't see any need for this increase, especially with the way everything is going with the economy."

Oro Station's Susan Lusty said she can't understand why the price would go up when she's heard the overall barrel price has declined.

"It's terrible," Lusty said. "There doesn't seem to be a reason for it."

andrewphilips@live.ca