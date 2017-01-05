The Kelsey's Major Midget Terriers came from behind this week to win the Hespeler Olympics Hockey tournament.

The Terriers first match up was against the Brantford 99ers. The Terriers came out on top 3-2. Colten MacDonald scored two goals with a single going to Tyler Gysbers. Assists went to Luke Charlebois (2) and Jacob Dewey.

Later that day the Terriers struggled against the Dundas Blues losing 4-1. The lone goal was scored by Jacob Dewey assisted by Colten MacDonald.

The following day, the Terriers lost a close match 4-3 to the Hespeler Shamrocks. Pointgetters were Ben Peacock (1g, 1a), Derik Hamilton (1g), Jacob Dewey (1g), Jared Dewey (1a), Kyle Goodman (1a) and Ethan Sleep (1a).

On Friday, the Terriers faced off against the Dundas Blues in semifinal play. The team came out strong winning the match 2-0. Goals went to Walker Hunter and Luke Charlebois. Jared Dewey and Jordan Burnett each got an assist.

The final game saw the Terriers battle against the Brantford 99ers. The Terriers kept up their strong pace, winning the tournament with a score of 3-0. Goals went to Tyler Gysbers, Will Skalosky and Jacob Dewey. Assisted by Dane Mullen (2), Derik Hamilton, Walker Hunter and Luke Charlebois.

Netminders for the tournament were Logan Matthews and Logan Woodrow.