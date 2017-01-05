Hockey can be a strange game sometimes.

The last-place Barrie Colts faced the Oshawa Generals, who were leading the Eastern Conference, and for large parts of the night, it was hard to tell which team was first and who was 10th.

Cordell James scored the overtime winner just 32 seconds into overtime as the Colts shocked the Generals 3-2 on Thursday night.

“We talked about it before the game, that we wanted to be the hardest-working team on the ice,” said Colts defenceman Kade Landry. “We felt that if we worked the hardest and won all of our battles, we had a good chance to win the hockey game.”

James was the hero after picking a rebound on Anthony Stefano's initial attempt and sliding it past Oshawa's Kyle Keyser and just over the goal line.

On Thursday, the Colts put all three of their overagers together in an attempt to showcase them and look for some offence.

Both were accomplished early in the first.

After a couple of dominating shifts, the trio passed the puck in a triangle, with James setting up Roy Radke to fire a shot over Keyser.

Just over a minute later, the second line took it from scalene to equilateral, as Lucas Chiodo and Zach Magwood, from opposite sides behind the net, sent the puck to one another before feeding Ben Hawerchuk directly in front of the goal.

His first attempt was stopped, but Hawerchuk stayed on the rebound and knocked it in to make it 2-0 Colts.

“We came out hard from the start of the game and we kept getting quality chances,” said Colts goalie Ruan Badenhorst. “When you do that, you're going to score goals.”

Barrie had a first period to be proud of, playing well with the puck and limiting Oshawa's opportunities.

But the Generals weren't a first-place team for no reason, and they clawed back to within one before the first period was out, after Eric Henderson batted a rebound out of mid-air and past Badenhorst.

Oshawa looked more the part of conference leaders in the second period, creating several waves of attack.

Mitchell Vande Sompel hit Domenic Commisso with a stretch pass, sending him in a step ahead of the defender, but Badenhorst followed the centre across to make the save.

“I thought he stood on his head all night,” Landry said. “He has that confidence about him.

“He's a smaller goalie, but he doesn't play like it, and he's quick,” Landry added. “We're confident when he's in the net.”

Oshawa put 14 shots on Badenhorst in the middle period, but the Tiny Township native has continued to get stronger with every game he's gotten into this season.

“I just feel more comfortable every period I'm out there, and I get more and more in the zone,” Badenhorst said. “I think it's starting to show as well.”

The Generals moved the puck around on their three second-period power plays, but despite that, couldn't pick up any rebounds as the Colts cleared away the front of the net.

Barrie had a few chances of its own, with its second line creating a 3-on-1 that ended with Magwood being denied at the side of the goal by Keyser.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the second, sending Barrie into the third period with a 2-1 lead.

The Colts were able to keep the Generals to the perimeter, with most of their early attempts in the third coming from well out.

“We were staying tight, communicating a lot and were winning our battles,” Landry said. “We were only giving them shot from the outside and boxing them out on the rebounds.”

Barrie looked to try and add to its lead, as Radke alone blasted five chances at Keyser from below the faceoff circles.

Oshawa would get a power play, and it tied the game on a goal that Badenhorst would like to have back.

Henderson took a low shot from well out that Commisso caught up to and poked forward.

The puck slipped through the legs of Badenhorst, who had moved his stick on the attempt, and in, tying the game at 2-2.

“I've got to take a little bit of responsibility for misreading it, but you can't let it get to you too much in the moment,” Badenhorst said. “You've got to battle back and stop the next one.”

That would be enough to send the game to overtime, which would only need 32 seconds before James slid the puck just over the goal line.

The officials had a lengthy review, but at the end, they'd determined that James did score, and Barrie's upset was complete.

“I was going off of Cordell's celebration and all of the fans behind the net,” Landry said. “We saw the ref signal goal, so we jumped off the bench and it was a pretty cool feeling.”

On Friday night, the Colts will take on the Steelheads in Mississauga. Barrie returns home Saturday to face the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

twitter.com/stephen_sweet

COLTS ON THE SCORE SHEET:

Cordell James: 1G, 1A

Anthony Stefano: 2A

Ben Hawerchuk: 1G

Roy Radke: 1G

Lucas Chiodo: 1A

Zach Magwood: 1A

Tom Hedberg: 1A

Ruan Badenhorst: 24 saves