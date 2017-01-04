CLEARVIEW TWP. -

The Stayner Siskins have moved into the No. 1 spot in the Provincial Junior Hockey League thanks to 15 consecutive wins.

A 4-3 win in overtime on Tuesday night versus the Caledon Golden Hawks gives the Siskins 56 points (28-3-0), one more than the Alliston Hornets (27-3-1) in the North Conference’s Carruthers Division.

“The boys are pretty happy tonight. They worked for it,” Siskins assistant coach Jeff Sander said after the game. “They earned it. It’s nice to see them hit the milestone tonight.”

Going into Tuesday night’s home game, the Siskins were one point behind the division leaders.

But the Golden Hawks weren’t going down easily.

“They came to play tonight,” Sander said.

Siskins forward Jordan Taylor opened the scoring late in the first period on a power play with assists from Ben Hughes and Zack Trott.

Caledon answered back in the second with a goal from Christian Hauck, assisted by Anton Trublin and Lucas Amoroso.

Nolan King scored the Siskins’ second goals, with assists from Jackson Clarke and Austin Fischer.

Switching it up in the third period, Trott put one in on a power play, assisted by Hughes and Michael Holmes.

But Caledon came back from a 3-1 deficit to tie it up with goals from Tyler Whitten, assisted by Nicholas McNutt, and a second from Hauck, assisted by Trublin and Matt Magliozzi.

The action went into a 3-on-3 overtime period and the small crowd of 175 at the Stayner Memorial Arena was roaring as breakaway after breakaway was saved by Siskins goalie Hayden Ford and his mystery counterpart at the other end, Christian Cipironi.

“I’ve never seen him before,” Sander said.

Ford picked up the win making 28 saves while Cipironi turned aside 40 shots.

Then, with only 15 seconds left on the clock, Stayner’s Ben Hughes put one inside the post, with assists from Jordan Taylor and Holmes, for the game-winning goal.

Hughes said the 3-on-3 overtime was both exciting and exhausting.

“Holmes made a good defensive play. He got it away from the Caledon guy and Tayls (Jordan Taylor) brought it down and made a nice pass to me and I was lucky enough to get it past the goalie,” said the Midhurst native.

Hughes said it was also exhilarating to get a point up on the Hornets, who have dominated the league for years.

“Now we are in first place, it feels pretty great,” he said.

With 11 games left in the regular season, Sander said the Siskins needs to keep working hard.

“We got to keep the pace going because the playoffs are coming up. We have to make sure we are in good shape and ready to go,” he said.

The Siskins will play third-place Penetang Kings (14-16-2) in Stayner on Thursday night.

Then they face their league rivals the Hornets in New Tecumseth on Friday night.

“We are expecting a hard-fought game,” Hughes said.

The Siskins also play Sunday afternoon at home against the Orillia Terriers.

The Siskins and Hornets will play each other for the last time in the regular season in Stayner on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 1:30 p.m.

Both the Siskins and Hornets are ahead of the seven teams in the North Conference’s Pollock Division. The Walkerton Hawks are in first with 47 points, followed by the Mitchell Hawks with 37 and the Kincardine Bulldogs with 30.

Hughes leads the scoring race among North Conference players with 33 goals and 43 assists.

Alliston’s Drake Board, a Barrie native, is in second with 33 goals and 22 assists with Mitchell’s Derek Elliot in third with 25 goals and 28 assists.

The Hornets are the 2016 and 2015 league champions. They also reached the semifinals in the all-Ontario Schmalz Cup championships for both years. The last won the Cup in 2010.