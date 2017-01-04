Some familiar characters to grace the stage

Two things pinged my radar since last week’s column about January events. It’s not exactly the case they weren’t there before. The blips just didn’t catch my eye when I was writing.

Thursday night, it’s time for another instalment of Truck Stop Thursdays with Terry Savage and the Wonky Honkees at The Brownstone. I’ve been telling you folks this band is good for some time now and that is unlikely to change. The reason is the band is full of great musicians.

Terry Savage, a stage name, sings lead and plays guitar. A concurrent life in Like Animals has him playing heavier rock than the old-time country this band does. He once went through a whole set announcing each tune with, “Here’s a song.” He’s dry, for sure, and each night I see them, there seems to be some new shtick he uses as a persona on stage, which, with time, you’ll start to chuckle at.

Mitch Ducharme came down from the north some point after the band’s first few gigs and sat in with his fiddle for a night. It’s turned into a few nights. He’s a force to be enjoyed when he has a solo, or is just playing along.

Stanton McKinnon plays keyboard – piano effect, mostly – and his fingers are flying all the time. Grant Lauer turns up from time to time in other bands and has a solo act (usually at Era 67) that is in contrast to what he does in this band. Aaron Bennett plays drums. He’s not flashy, but always on time.

Tim Kehoe, the Shimmy part of Shimmy Rabbitson, and of Adrenechrome, only plays guitar occasionally with this group. He’s the pedal steel player, and considering he had to learn the instrument for this gig, you’ll be amazed at how expertly he handles it.

The thing is it’s like having six soloists going at it all the time, which creates a very full-sounding band. It’s not annoying as you might think because each member gives space for the consistently changing lead instrument without dying in the mix.

They have a new album, The Out to Lunch Bunch, which has 12 original tunes by Terry on it. It’s a good set of tunes, easy to listen to, with a variety of styles that definitely don’t fit the modern idea of what country music has become. They call it roadhouse, trucker slop, country and it feels like the kind of stuff you might have picked from a rack at a truck stop about 30 or 40 years ago. You can listen to the disc, and a few more tunes, at terrysavageandthewonkyhonkees.bandcamp.com, or pick one up at Gilbert Guitars.

As good as the recording is, it doesn’t capture what they are like live. They are entertaining, very entertaining. Thursday’s gig opens with Frankie and Jimmy. These two were here a couple of months ago and I enjoyed their gritty blues with shades of country and gospel. Truck Stop Thursdays are the always the first week of each month. In February, the opening act will be Must Stash Hat, a great jazz-fusion trio cut from the same cloth as Weather Report, Al Di Meola and Return to Forever. Friday, The Brownstone has Luke Austin with Jeremiah Hill opening; Saturday, JJ and the Pillars are in.

The other thing I forgot to mention last week was the next instalment of Art Battle at the Geneva Event Centre, Jan. 20. The last one had a good crowd. Since then, more people have become aware of it and heard how good the night was, so I expect a larger audience this time. A number of artists will go through 20-minute rounds and the audience will vote on who makes it to the next. There were a number of pretty good pieces created in rapid order. All the paintings get auctioned off, with the money split with the artist. Start time is 7 p.m.

Orillia is Born

Starting Jan. 18, a four-night run of Orillia is Born happens at St. Paul’s Centre. The play covers the year before Orillia was created in 1867, which makes us 150 years old.

Jim Lewis researched the particulars and crafted the story, set with eight original songs he wrote. It’s not a musical, but the tunes play an important part and move the story along.

Phyllis Johnson is directing and Blair Bailey is the musical director. Doug Anderson, Jodi Maltby, Amy Town and Eric Lucier are the leads. Chris Newton reprises his role of John A. Macdonald (from this past weekend’s Mayor’s Levee). There is a cast of 20 and many of the characters are amalgams of people we’d recognize. For example, Hortence Clooney leads the ruralite’s charge to remain so; both Colleen Cooney and Kelly Clune consented to being the models for the character.

The conflict is between the businessmen of the time who want to become a town and farmers who think things are just fine. Both the church and Mariposa Arts Theatre are producing the play, and proceeds will go to the church’s renovation costs.

Tickets are $20, and for another $25 you can do dinner on the 19th, 20th or 21st. Stop by the church to get them. The Bird House downtown also has tickets.

Cautious optimism

Last week, I left out one important rite of passage in my review of 2016. It’s not that someone else important died (though there are many I didn’t mention), but the end of an era.

In early March, the speculation Neil Peart was retiring from Rush was confirmed, and just as quickly clarified that it’s just from the road. This is taken to mean there might still be more new music from the band and, who knows, maybe the odd performance, but the days of taking a day off work to cue up and buy tour tickets are over.

Swartz’s Shorts

• The Orillia Museum of Art and History (OMAH) has the annual Sir John A. Macdonald Dinner Jan. 14 at the Best Western Mariposa Inn. Ted Barris has written 18 books on our history and is the guest speaker. Get tickets at 705-326-2159.

• Jan 17 at 7 p.m., OMAH is showing a video documenting the last instalment of Somniatis. I saw it last week. It’s not the slickest production, but you’ll get a nice feel of what the event was about. They’ll have some refreshments, too.

• Mariposa Arts Theatre’s Film Night has two movies at Galaxy Cinemas in Orillia. Jan. 18, it’s Manchester by the Sea, with Casey Affleck, and on the 25th, see The Eagle Huntress, a documentary narrated by Daisy Ridley about a Mongolian girl trying to become the first female eagle hunter in 12 generations. Showtimes are 4 and 7 p.m.

• The Orillia Youth Centre is presenting an early Roots North Music Festival event Jan. 13 at St. Paul’s Centre. It’s a concert with Bryan McPherson. Opening is Skye Wallace. Tickets are a reasonable $7 at rootsnorthmusic.ca, or you can bring 10 non-perishable food items for the food bank. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

• Ruth Germain is thinking again. She needs artists for a 150th project to reinterpret the stained-glass windows of St. Paul’s Centre. There is an event planned for June 2 and 3. Visit the Facebook page, Momentum: Orillia’s Cultural Forum, to contact Germain.

• Coming up: The Orillia Opera House has Mudmen in concert Jan 20. SingingheART Studios (upstairs, 25 Mississaga St. E.) has an opening reception Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. for a show of Trish Johnson’s works. Peter Street Fine Arts has a show of Arni Stinnissen’s excellent nature photography opening Friday at 7 p.m. OMAH’s history speaker’s night Jan. 18 is with Don Ross on the background and adoption of the British North America Act (you know, the creation of Canada).