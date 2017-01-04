Orillia’s sports community is mourning the loss of a popular builder and athlete.

Ross Henderson, 55, died Tuesday following a battle with kidney disease.

A married father of seven, Henderson was a key component in building Orillia’s slo-pitch organization to its current level while serving in a variety of capacities, including vice-president.

“Every time he was around the ball diamond, you could just sense the thrill he had being there,” said current league vice-president Eric Cathcart, who coached Henderson’s daughter Amy’s softball team this past summer.

“He was so detail-oriented as a player, coach and fan of the game. It was all about the little things and he had a keen eye (for) noticing the little things.”

Besides his wife, Jodie, Henderson leaves behind children Cory, Amy, Candace, Ryan, Jacqueline, Victoria and Nicole as well as sister Susan Henderson and several nieces and nephews.

Another friend said a doctor initially told Henderson he had about a month to live last winter, but he never gave up, even though a bad heart meant a kidney transplant wasn’t possible.

“He was a fighter,” Mark Young said, noting it was important Henderson was alive during the recent holiday season to spend Christmas and New Year’s with his family.

Cathcart said Henderson was well liked by many and was also interested in helping others meet their goals.

“He was always looking to help out and didn’t play favourites,” Cathcart said.

Senior slo-pitch coach Rick Gardy said Henderson was instrumental in ensuring Orillia’s elite slo-pitch teams were able to take home provincial titles in recent years.

“Even when he was sick, he had a walker and would attend as many games as possible,” said Gardy, who worked closely with Henderson to assemble the winning teams.

But despite his love of slo-pitch and hockey, Henderson’s family always remained his first love and first priority, Gardy said.

“He was definitely involved with his kids’ sports,” he said. “He was there for them.”

Visitation for Henderson will be held at First Baptist Church at 265 Coldwater Rd. W. on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. until a funeral service slated to begin at 1 p.m., with private interment at St. Andrew’s-St. James’ Cemetery.