RIDE stop leads to charges

A Barrie man has been charged with impaired driving as well as other charges.

Timothy Joslin, 48, was stopped during a RIDE check on Southorn Road in Severn Township on Dec. 31. As a result of the stop, he was charged with the above and novice driver blood alcohol content above zero, driving a motor vehicle not equipped with an approved ignition interlock device and Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver.

He was released on a promise to appear in Orillia court on Jan. 24.