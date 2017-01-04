Reception takes place this Saturday

SUBMITTED Suite 204 Studio and Gallery is featuring the work of local artist Tammy Henry on the gallery wall for the month of January. 'Tammy Henry: Black & White' features a selection of Henry's intricate and whimsical ink drawings and black and white abstract paintings. Henry has loved creating art since she was a child. She works in acrylics and uses pen and ink, with subject matter ranging from abstracts to whimsical drawings. Her work is an expression of her feelings and varying emotions dictate each piece's subject and energy. The exhibition opens with a reception on Jan. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Suite 204 is located at 5 Peter St. S., in downtown Orillia.