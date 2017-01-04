Park Street grad making it in L.A.

A former Orillia native is embarking on a couple of new television projects.

Mandy May Cheetham, who graduated from Park Street Collegiate Institute in the '90s, has been dividing her time between Toronto and Los Angeles as she pursues her career as a not only an actress, but also a writer and producer.

Of her two latest offerings, one includes a show she wrote, produces and stars in about a housewife who becomes a rapper called MUTHA. It has been picked up by an American network called truTV as part of a show called Rachel Dratch's Late Night Snack.

Cheetham said the sketch comedy show stars Dratch, a Saturday Night Live alumnus, with content provided by Sarah Silverman, Alec Baldwin and newer comedian/actors such as Cheetham.

"I'm working on a live adaptation of MUTHA for a Broadway-style show," said Cheetham, who became involved with drama while studying at the former Orillia high school.

Cheetham will also soon begin shooting another show called Mandy Mayhem's Rapping With Actors. Under that program's premise, she will interview Toronto actors about both the craft of acting and their love of hip hop.

The six-episode show, which will be shot Jan. 14 and 15 at Toronto's Much Music building, is slated to air starting this March on Bell Fibe tv1. So far, confirmed actors include How I Met Your Mother's Pedro Miguel Arce and Nigel Downer from Second City.

"It's hilarious," Cheetham said. "We're taking advantage and making it as cheesy as possible. We'll even create a rap alter-ego for the guest.

"We created this show because I had a bunch of interns helping me with MUTHA and I thought, let's create a fun show."

Before she got into acting, Cheetham ran a cheerleading business for more than a decade called FlyGirl. The career gave her the chance to train Chinese and Finnish national cheerleading squads while also creating choreography for movies and television.

She added: "I was actually a cheerleader at Park Street."

