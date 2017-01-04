The Orillia Youth Centre is proud to partner again with the Roots North Music Festival to bring another fundraiser to Orillia.

Make plans to join in for a night of music on Jan. 13 with Skye Wallace, Bryan McPherson and some special guests at the St. Paul's Centre.

Skye Wallace is what happens when a classically-trained singer with east coast roots discovers punk rock in their youth and writes folk music that makes you feel excited. Hailed coast to coast as a "national treasure" (Sad Mag), Skye Wallace is based out of Toronto and Vancouver.

Her voice and sound, accompanied by her full band, is a force to be reckoned with. Her newest album Something Wicked, produced by Jim Bryson, was listed as one of Vancouver Weekly's Best Albums of 2016.

Her new album has hit the top ten album lists of 2016 in different areas including Vancouver Weekly.

Bryan McPherson is a U.S. folk singer and activist who has released an album of protest songs, Wedgwood, in 2015. Originally from Boston, Bryan chose a life on the open road as the archetypal troubadour, singing songs about the oppressed for the oppressed - like a latter day Woody Guthrie, or more recently, the U.K.'s Billy Bragg. A passionate protest singer, he's not afraid to use his gift to tackle issues like inequality, homelessness and police brutality. Having toured relentlessly since 2012, McPherson has countless full North American Tours under his belt, as well as two European Tours in 2015.

He has toured with, opened up for, and shared the stage with many great artists including Steve Earle, Chuck Berry, the Dropkick Murphys, Tim Barry, Cory Branan and Hamel on Trial.

All proceeds from this night will be going to Re-Stock the Shelves of The Sharing Place Food Bank.

There will also be information booths from various community groups.

Tickets are $7 or 10 non-perishable food items (or both).

The 10 most needed items from the Sharing Place Food Bank right now are cereal, dietary supplements (Ensure/Boost), peanut butter, canned fish (tuna/salmon), canned meat (ham/chicken), canned vegetables, low-sodium soup, pasta sauce, peanut-free school snacks and hygiene and paper products.

Tickets are available at https://rootsnorthmusic.ticketleap.com/, the Orillia Youth Centre, and Alleycats Music and Art.