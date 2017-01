ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES Driving proved treacherous on area roads Wednesday due to snow squall conditions. Emergency crews responded to numerous accidents, including this mid-morning collision involving a sport-utility vehicle and a propane truck on Division Road near Orillia. The road was closed for more than an hour, but police say no life-threatening injuries were reported. Similar road conditions are expected throughout the region Thursday morning with Environment Canada reporting more gusty winds and blowing snow.