For some, the ghosts of the year past will be found padded comfortably around the belt or weighing down pockets.

New Year's resolutions to eat healthier, work out and save money seem like a quick fix -- or maybe not.

Whether it's quitting smoking, losing weight, putting your finances in order or just trying to get along with people in your life, it requires effort, and not just with the Internet or a phone app, according to Barrie psychologist Dr. Ken Marek.

"In some cases, people are caught up in the moment (of the new year)," he said. "They are thinking it might be the 10th time they've made a resolution and they're going to stick with it.

"Some personalities can make a commitment and literally stick with it. No questioning: they will stick with it," he added. "But one of the strongest ways to keep a resolution is to commit to someone that you're going to commit to a resolution and have them be your mentor or your coach or cheerleader."

Marek said health clubs find there is a surge of people coming in during January, February and March.

That's certainly a trend seen at World Gym in downtown Orillia.

"We've probably had a good spike of at least 30% over the last week, and we're only in the fourth day," said Brad Harper, head personal trainer. "So (for example), if we have 60 people in at a time, we have closer to 100 now. I'm seeing a lot of new faces, and we're having a good amount of sales on a daily basis now that people are coming in, maybe because they had a membership gifted for Christmas or they just want to make a change."

But the high number of health buffs weens over time, he noted. So Harper suggested taking a step back and doing some introspection before coming in.

"When they're coming in, they need to decide why they want to be here. Why do they want to be in better shape?" he said. "It's usually some personal trigger they've found, and I kind of use that to motivate them and it works pretty well."

To keep things going, Harper stresses the need to be educated on the effects of the exercise regime one is undertaking and to back up the work out with good nutrition.

And that is another popular resolution duly following the month-long festivities.

"A lot of people come and want to do a cleanse first, kind of to start off clean for a new year," said Melinda Leicht, staff at Gaudaur Natural Foods. "So a lot of people get protein powder to start making smoothies, which are popular for starting healthy. A lot of people get greens, they're really good."

She finds that for the most part, people want to eat healthier because they want to feel better and to have more energy.

"I'm sure some people will probably fall of the wagon, some start and stop and get back on it," said Leicht. "We recommend you have a routine and keep healthy food in front of you. It keeps you in the right mindframe. If you have junk food in front of you, you're tempted. But even if you do eat junk food, it's just a little set back and you don't give up just because you went off a little bit."

But the execution of the above two resolutions takes more than motivation and discipline, it also requires money.

Feeling the pinch on the pocket from December, a lot of people will turn their focus on better spending habits for the new year, but it isn't as easy as it sounds, according to Richard Fenton, senior consultant Investors Group.

"It all depends on the individual, whether it's a lump sum or a systematic contribution every month," he said. "In our business, we would look at a person's situation and create a plan to help them achieve their goals. Every plan needs to be tailored to each individual's situation."

Recognizing that everyone's ability to save varies, said Fenton, it's still better to do something systematically than nothing at all.

One of the most prevalent New Year's Eve resolutions is to butt out.

But whether it's Canada Day or Jan. 1, smokers should make that decision, according to Leslie Gordon, tobacco-free living co-ordinator with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

"There is no good or bad time to quit," she said. "The time to quit is now and to keep on trying until you succeed for good.

"That may mean a few unsuccessful tries, but the secret to success is don't quit quitting until you do. Each time you try, you learn more that will help you eventually succeed."

The health unit has tips and advice to quit smoking as well as an upcoming contest at wouldurather.ca that helps smokers break their tobacco habit. Visit the SMDHU at simcoemuskokahealth.org to learn more.

