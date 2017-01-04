Library launches 150th celebrations

This month's library theme is Celebrating Orillia's Creativity, Innovation, Invention and Industry.

The Orillia Public Library is partnering with the Orillia Heritage Centre, who are bringing artifacts that were manufactured in Orillia over the years, and things that were invented in the area. There will displays at the library featuring items including an ice cream scoop collection.

This event will be launched on Jan. 7 at the library, including giveaways and cake.

For more information, contact Jayne Turvey at jturvey@orilliapubliclibrary.ca.