Grants available in honour of 150th

The Community Foundation of Orillia and Area is participating to provide grants to local organizations in honour of Canada's 150th celebrations. The CFOA has $40,000 to give to registered charities and grants are expected to be in the range of $1000 to $5000 per group. Grant applications should be submitted online through the Community Foundation Canada website from Jan. 9 to Feb. 3 and grants will be awarded in early spring.

"The 150th anniversary of Confederation is an opportunity for a whole generation of Canadians to come together and celebrate our accomplishments. This important step will allow us to strengthen the bonds between Canadians from all regions of the country and to build, together, a vision for our future," said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage. "The Community Fund for Canada's 150th will let us create community projects that will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come."

For more information, visit www.communityfoundations.ca/CFC150 or contact the local CFOA at info@communityfoundationorillia.ca or 705-325-4903 ext. 207.