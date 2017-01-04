Golf tourney funds donated to OSMH

SUBMITTED Brenda Udell and her family have presented a cheque for $3,000 to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Foundation. The funds were raised at the 21st annual Bucky's Best Ball Golf Tournament in memory of Jerry "Bucky" Udell, and will go towards the purchase of a Vital Signs Monitor for the hospital's Paediatric/Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Pictured from left is Ava Hann, Krista Hann, Whitney Udell, Brenda Udell and Nicole Kraftscik, development officer of major gifts at OSMH. Missing is Brenda's other daughter, Alison Parsons.