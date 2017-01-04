Consult a pro to improve your game

The majority of individuals who observe the game of golf assume it should be an easy game to master.

After all, one only has to hit a stationary object to a target while exerting very little physical effort.

Whether you are a rank beginner or one that has pursued your passion for this game for a lifetime, one discovers very quickly this is not the case. It can become humbling and masochistic only to bring one back for more punishment when we execute that perfect golf shot we so often long for.

The best players in the world are constantly striving to improve on their skill level to reach their optimum potential. Most golfers will never achieve this level of play but applying some of these guidelines may assist you in reaching your potential.

To assess the situation, one must have a good knowledge and understanding of what they are attempting to do. Too often golfers go to the practice range with the impression that the more golf balls they hit, the quicker they will master the game. In most cases, this will appear as a good golf aerobic workout watching one flail away with no real concept of how to achieve that consistent, repetitive desired swing pattern.

For those interested in starting out, I highly recommend you seek out instruction from a certified PGA of Canada professional to outline a clear path for learning and understanding on what you are actually attempting to do.

Those individuals who have played for a long time but continue to stay in the doldrums of little or no improvement may want to seek advice and maybe change course, whether it be a swing fundamental or a mental adjustment to their way of thinking.

Winter is a great time to participate in the 10th annual Dave Castellan Winter Golf Program at the Sunshine Racquet and Fitness Club.

The program starts Jan. 2 with the focus based on each individuals needs. whether you are just learning the game, require just a private lesson tune up to head south for your golf getaway or for those seeking a new approach and understanding to reach their potential.

Participants can look forward to seasonal supervision with continued guidance and video swing analysis while practising in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. Golf specific fitness training available along with monthly memberships offered for those fortunate to escape for longer stays in the sunny south. Customized programs are available for juniors, ladies and seniors.

Dave Castellan is director of golf instruction with the Royal Ashburn Golf Academy/Sunshine Fitness Winter Golf School.