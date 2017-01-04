Charges after collision

An Orillia woman was charged with driving while impaired and driving with more than 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, among other offences.

Early on Jan. 2, Orillia OPP responded to a collision on West Street. After investigation, Veronica Glambos, 32, received the above charges and was also charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent, dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving while under suspension.

She was released on a promise to appear in Orillia court on Jan. 17.