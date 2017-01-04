Blood in high demand

You may not know it - or truly understand it - but you have the power to save a life. If you don't believe that, just strike up a conversation with Neil Hurtubise.

In 1981, the Orillia police officer pulled over a vehicle on Highway 11 that was suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run incident. An almost routine stop turned into a gun battle; Hurtubise was shot four times and left on the side of the road to die.

Thankfully, he was rushed to hospital in time. And thankfully, people like you and I had donated blood because he needed a lot of it or, to be blunt, he would have died. "I was just plain lucky to be alive," Hurtubise recounted in a Packet & Times interview in 2011. "I could have died that night so easy. I lost half my blood. I went through 30 units of blood."

When he recovered, it struck him that 30 people had made the decision to give blood - decisions that saved his life. It not only saved his life, it changed his outlook on life; he became a faithful blood donor who promoted the life-saving cause whenever he had a chance. He not only gave more than 100 times, saving up to 300 lives in the process, he became a dedicated volunteer who has long been a fixture at local clinics.

In December, those regular, local clinics were decimated by cancellations in the wake of wild, wintry weather. A Dec. 8 clinic at the Mariposa Inn was hampered by a storm; only 91 of the expected 120 units of blood were collected that day.

A similar situation occurred in Barrie Dec. 15, when a clinic had to be cancelled. It was expected that 32 units would be collected; none were amassed. About half the expected donors made it to a Boxing Day clinic in Huntsville due to inclement weather.

"We entered that holiday period already 86 units down that we did not supply to the hospitals, because of those poor weather situations," said Elaine St. Pierre, territory manager for Canadian Blood Services in Barrie, York, Simcoe and Muskoka.

The irony is that while wicked weather translates into less donors, it also means more people finding themselves in traffic accidents and winding up in hospitals, often, in need of blood. At Orillia's Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, 150 to 200 units of blood are used each month. The need is real.

With that in mind, officials hope the two regularly scheduled local clinics this month are jam-packed with people willing to give of their time to help save a life. There will be a clinic at the Best Western Mariposa Inn Jan. 12 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and another clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Highwayman Inn. It is hoped at least 170 donors will attend the two clinics. Why not be one of them?

For more information or to book an appointment, visit blood.ca or call 1-888-236-6283 (1-888-2-DONATE).

