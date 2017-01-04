Assault charges

A Severn Township man faces serious charges, including aggravated assault, related to an incident involving his child late last year.

Orillia OPP were notified by Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions Orillia office of a serious incident involving an infant Dec. 29. The detachment’s crime unit, under the direction of OPP criminal investigations branch Det.-Insp. Colleen McCormick, investigated the incident that led to the child needing to be hospitalized.

As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old man faces charges of aggravated assault as well as failing to provide the necessities of life.

The infant remains in hospital in stable condition, while the man, whose name will not be released to protect the child’s identity, was released on a promise to appear in Orillia court Jan. 31.

Orillia OPP Const. Martin Hill said police aren’t releasing the child’s gender or the nature of the assault that led to the initial complaint.