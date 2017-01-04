Nominate a worthy athlete of the year

As Orillia celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2017, it is natural to reflect on the rich history of this community that was birthed in the same year as our nation. A big part of that heritage is rooted in the proud legacy that has been created by the exemplary athletes who started their quests in Orillia and found a way to rise to prominence on the world stage.

Names like Walter Knox and Jake Gaudaur and Harry Gill are bygone echoes of greatness - flesh-and-blood examples of determined local athletes who used a blend of hard work, tenacity, natural talent and passion to overcome great odds and ascend to the very pinnacle of their sports.

Since 1952, when Norm Davis, a local trophy maker, created an Orillia Athlete of the Year trophy that he donated to the city, this municipality has annually recognized its best athletes. To be named athlete of the year is one of the highest honours a local athlete can achieve.

To peruse the impressive list of previous winners is like reading a who's who of athletes who have grown up in this community. From the inaugural winner, Earl McCrone, to deserving victors like Clary Payne, Gander Ross, Walter Henry, Bill Watters, Tex Howard, Rob Town, Dave Town, Jerry Udell, Brian Orser, Ethan Moreau and others, the names inscribed on that coveted trophy represent the great sporting heritage that is part of what makes Orillia unique.

As the calendar flips to a new year, it's time now to think about who should join that impressive list. Who deserves to be called Orillia's athlete of the year for 2016? There are countless nominees who would be worthy - athletes who have excelled in their individual sports while exhibiting sportsmanship and representing their hometown with distinction.

The clock, however, is ticking. Nominations for this year's award must be submitted by Jan. 11 at noon. If you want to nominate someone for the athlete of the year, you can download a nomination package from the city's website, orillia.ca, or drop into the parks, culture and recreation department at the City Centre.

Last year, internationally-ranked runner Lisa Brooking was chosen from an impressive and strong field of 10 worthy nominees. Mike Ladouceur, sports program supervisor for the City of Orillia, who shepherds the athlete-of-the-year selection process, encourages coaches and sports organizations to step up and nominate athletes for the award.

"We encourage all sport groups, schools and teams to nominate their sport's greatest achievers," he said. "It's an opportunity to internally recognize athletes within their own organization and school, while allowing other stakeholders to view their accomplishments as well."

What are you waiting for? Nominate a worthy candidate now and help continue the storied tradition of recognizing and honouring local athletes who help put the Sunshine City in the spotlight.

