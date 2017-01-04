Movement classes help with chronic pain

A new pain-management program introduced by a Coldwater resident is helping participants jive it up.

Miriam Goldberger, a dancer by training, is bringing back Gentle Moves, a dance class for those with chronic pain and Parkinson’s disease, after a pilot session in the fall last year received positive feedback from the two dozen participants.

Afflictions faced by members included Parkinson’s disease and arthritis, while some were recovering from an injury.

“I feel it is helping my husband ... helped reduce muscle stiffness,” said Anne Welsh, whose husband, James, has Parkinson’s disease. “I enjoyed the socialization. There were other people there, and it was nice to talk to them.”

The two have already signed up for the next session at St. James’ Anglican Church starting Jan. 10, held between 2 and 3:30 p.m.

“We’re going to go as long as my husband can get there easily,” said Welsh, who is welcomed to the classes for free in the role of a caretaker. “It is a very good class. I’m glad we heard about it and went to it.”

The class serves many purposes, explained Goldberger.

“People who have all of these challenges feel better when they move,” she said. “This class gives people the tools to enjoy themselves, feel better, get stronger and find their balance.”

As simple as it may sound, dancing requires more complicated brain function, said Goldberger. And even though it could initially prove to be challenging for participants, she added, by the end of it, they feel confident.

“The first few sessions have very soothing movements,” said Goldberger. “People walk into this class feeling defeated, but they still want to move and have fun and feel well. So, they especially appreciate this opportunity to feel well, to realize how much they’re capable of.”

It is relaxed atmosphere and no one is under any pressure to perform perfect movements, she said. Instead, it helps them focus on self-care by doing something as simple as deep breathing.

“Dance is much better than plain, old exercise because it’s way more complicated and challenging for the brain,” said Goldberger.

A 21-year study of senior citizens, 75 and older, led by the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City, measured mental acuity in aging and monitored rates of dementia, including in Alzheimer’s disease. The study looked at how physical or cognitive recreational activities influenced mental acuity.

Researchers studied cognitive activities such as reading books, writing for pleasure, doing crossword puzzles, playing cards and playing musical instruments. They also studied physical activities, such as playing tennis or golf, swimming, cycling, dancing, walking for exercise and doing housework.

According to the article, “Leisure Activities and the Risk of Dementia in the Elderly,” published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2003, dancing frequently reduces the risk of dementia by 76%, compared to a 35% reduction from frequent reading or 47% by doing crossword puzzles at least four days a week.

Agreeing with scientific data supporting the usefulness of dance for those with cognitive or physical conditions, Goldberger said, music helps people relax, and dancing can turn into a game or storytelling using movement.

One technique, called mirroring, helps do exactly that. It requires dance partners to copy each other’s movements the best they can.

“You have to really pay attention, but what happens is if you’re someone who has trouble moving, you forget that you’re playing this game and just be a child and enjoy again,” said Goldberger.

For Pat Elder, of Orillia, who is dealing with diabetes, arthritis and chronic pain and has had a triple bypass, it was an easy decision to return to the class.

“I love it,” she said. “I have mobility challenges, and I can’t do a lot of exercises in the gym. So, I did this, and it helped. Miriam is wonderful and very friendly, and we all get along and have laughs.”

For more information, or to register for an upcoming session, Goldberger can be reached at 705-716-5669 or whatdancecando@gmail.com. Registration will also be accepted in person at the first class if spots have been reserved prior to the class. The first session lasts five weeks and costs $55 followed by two six-week sessions ($66 per session) beginning Feb. 28 and April 11.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog