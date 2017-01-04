Impaired driver

An aggressive driver stopped by Southern Georgian Bay OPP is accused of being under the influence.

An officer on patrol stopped the vehicle after being concerned with the way it was driving along Highway 12 in Midland, Friday night around 7:45 p.m.

After the stop, a 66-year-old from Fergus is now facing a number of charges.

Donald Willard is charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of less than 30 grams of cannabis marijuana.

He is scheduled to appear in Midland court Jan. 12.