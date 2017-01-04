Calorie counting now on the menu

Thanks to the Ontario government, fast-food restaurants are now helping diners know exactly how much they’re ruining their New Year’s resolutions.

Although the new calorie counter dotting menus across the province came into effect Jan. 1, many diners say that’s not something they pay attention to when ordering fast food.

“I don’t even register that; I just eat,” said Chris Wilkins, who was at Mr. Sub in Orillia with his family for lunch Tuesday. “I’ve been able to get away with eating what I want, when I want and haven’t gained a pound, so it’s not really an issue.”

But not everyone is as lucky as Wilkins, whose wife, Ingrid, is liking the new rules, as it helps her stay away from the highest-calorie items and make a quicker decision when she is in a hurry.

“It just seems to point you in a healthier direction, and you don’t have to think so hard about it,” she said. “Before they posted these things, you’d have to figure it out yourself. Now you can just look at it and decide quickly.”

Ontario is the first province in Canada to require restaurants with 20 or more locations in the province – such as coffee shops, convenience stores and movie theatres – to include the number of calories for each food and beverage item on their menus, labels or tags.

But it’s just money for the government and ends up putting small-business owners under immense pressure, said Marcus Sadeghi, owner Mr. Sub on West Street.

“I had to triple, quadruple check for everything, because if I have an inspection, I pay $500 per day for each item missing a calorie count,” he said.

Fortunately for him, head office had already shared updated signs to be posted beginning in December last year.

According to Statistics Canada’s overweight and obese adults 2014 report, more than 20% of Canadians aged 18 and older – or approximately five million adults – reported height and weight that would classify them as obese.

The rate of obese men increased from just more than 20% in 2013 to 21.8% in 2014.

Women also saw an increase in their waistlines to 18.7% in 2014, up from 14.5% whose height and weight ratio fell into the obese category range the year prior.

The number of adults who reported a height and weight combination that classified them as merely overweight in 2014 was 40% for men and 27.5% for women.

The World Health Organization states, in 2013, 42 million infants and young children were overweight or obese worldwide, and 70 million young children will be overweight or obese by 2025 if current trends continue.

The Public Health Agency of Canada notes between 1978-79 and 2004, the combined prevalence of overweight and obesity among those aged two to 17 years increased from 15% to 26%. Increases were highest among youth, aged 12 to 17 years, with overweight and obesity more than doubling for this age group, from 14% to 29%.

“By requiring restaurants and other food service chains to post calorie information publicly, we are helping people in Ontario make informed, healthy decisions for themselves and their families,” said Minister of Health and Long-Term Care Eric Hoskins.

Sadeghi suggests that if the government does want to help Canadians eat healthier, a better way to go about it would be to introduce subsidies on food-related grocery items.

“They should promote healthy ingredients and not the calorie count only,” he added. “A lot of stuff people eat has ingredients you can’t even pronounce the name of. The idea of whole foods is gone.”

While Mr. Sub marks calories based in a range, affected by the use of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and the kind of sauce, Little Caesars Pizza is able to offer a more consistent amount for items on its list.

“It seems pretty nice,” said Taasil Tambawala, general manager. “At least, people know how many calories they need every day, so they can make a decision. For example, a regular pepperoni pizza has 1,590 calories, so they know how much to eat if they’re averaging 2,000 calories a day.”

Where corporate helps out franchise owners by providing the signs to put up, if the law makes its way to locally owned businesses, it could be difficult to come up with the information.

“I’m not opposed to the idea of putting calorie count on my menu,” said Robert Dipardo co-owner of Zats Sandwich Co. in West Ridge. “I think people should be able to know what’s in their food. (But) when it comes to nutritionals I think it’s going to be much more difficult for smaller businesses.”

To start, a lot of research will go into figuring out the exact volume and number of ingredients going into each recipe served at a restaurant, he said.

“Because if you have specific recipe, and there are 18 ingredients going in there, you’re going to have to have nutritionals in all those ingredients by volume and by what’s going in there,” said Dipardo. “For someone like us, who is fast-casual segment restaurant, our menu is pretty standardized, although we do have specials. Whereas, if you’re working with a full-scale restaurant that has constantly changing menus, it’s going to be a lot more difficult.”

For the time being, customers are expected to make healthier choices using calorie count as a measure, but to people like John Shedden, it doesn’t really matter.

“I didn’t look at it,” he said. “I didn’t even consider it picking my meal today. I wanted what I wanted to eat.”

