Busy weekend for OPP

Barrie OPP was busy on the roads during New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but perhaps what will be its easiest arrest of the year happened right in the detachment.

At 3:10 p.m. on New Year's Day, a 44-year old man from Wasaga Beach attended Barrie OPP Detachment to report as directed by a probation order. The only issue is that police say the man not only had failed to attend on an earlier date, but he also attended Barrie Detachment incorrectly, as he was to report to Huronia West OPP Detachment.

He was arrested and charged for failing to comply with his recognizance order.

Two drug arrests were made as part of OPP patrols in Oro-Medonte Saturday and Sunday, with marijuana being the alleged substance of choice for the accused.

At 6:40 a.m. on New Year's Day, police responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 11 south near Line 8. A 33-year old woman from Brampton is facing a number of charges stemming from the incident.

She is charged with care or control over 80 mgs, uttering threats and possession of a schedule II substance - cannabis. The male passenger, also a 33-year-old from Brampton, faces the same drug charge.

The two accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie at a later date.

About eight hours earlier, at around 10:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve, a RIDE spot check helped police lay another drug charge.

The RIDE program was set up on Line 11 South near Mill Street in Hawkestone when a 2001 black Mazda was stopped. The 19-year-old male driver from Oro-Medonte was charged with possession of a schedule II substance - cannabis marijuana.

He was given an appearance notice with a court date in Barrie and released.

Barrie OPP also investigated 13 motor vehicle collisions between 8 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Tuesday. Of them, 12 were single vehicle collisions into ditches. Police continue to remind drivers to slow down and drive according to the road conditions.

Orillia OPP have not yet released a weekend wrap up.