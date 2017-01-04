Beautiful music

Kassandra Wilkey/Submitted Are you a string, brass, wind, or percussion player between the ages of 6 and 18? Would you love to play in an ensemble? The Orillia Youth Symphony Orchestra is holding open rehearsals this January and anyone is welcome to attend. Open rehearsals will be taking place Jan. 12, 19, and 26 at 6 p.m. at St. Paul's Centre, 62 Peter St. in Orillia. For more information, please email orilliayouthsymphonyorchestra@gmail.com.