Canadian Blood Services is hoping for good weather and big turnouts at its two blood donor clinics in Orillia next week.

The next clinics are from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Best Western Mariposa Inn and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Highwayman Inn.

It is hoped at least 170 donors are able to attend the two clinics. Last month's clinics did not go as well as Elaine St. Pierre, territory manager for Canadian Blood Services in Barrie, York, Simcoe and Muskoka said.

"We experienced a ridiculous number of cancellations due to the weather," she said. Orillia was particularly hit hard. Its Dec. 8 clinic at the Mariposa Inn was hampered by a storm that rolled through a couple of hours into the scheduled clinic. Only 91 of the expected 120 units of blood were collected that day.

A similar situation occurred in Barrie Dec. 15, when a clinic had to be cancelled. That meant 32 units weren't collected. A Boxing Day clinic in Huntsville had about half of its expected turnout due to inclement weather.

"We entered that struggle holiday period already 86 units down that we did not supply to the hospitals, because of those poor weather situations," St. Pierre said. "We always understand there is the chance for cancellations when bad weather hits, there's a tendency for people to think someone else will take their spot and that's not proving to be the case."

Canadian Blood Services is hopeful the January clinics will be able to help them recoup and ensure local hospitals are looked after. For now, at least, the situation is under control at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital.

"At OSMH we typically utilize 150 to 200 units of blood each month," wrote Shelley Leigh, interim laboratory manager at OSMH, in an e-mail. "Our current supply level is stable but we are very conscious that this is the time of year when blood supplies tend to diminish. We are in regular contact with Canadian Blood Services, our supplier, to keep each other apprised of the amount of blood being utilized, and how much is available."

Some components of blood can be stored for up to 42 days, but the platelets in the blood - which help with clotting - only last five days.

"That's why we have to collect every single day, because it's being used every single day," St. Pierre said. "The only day where we don't run a clinic somewhere is Christmas Day."

Nationwide, a total of 100,000 new donors are needed by the end of March. Since April, 45,000 have signed up, with 55,000 required in the next three months.

One of those new donors is St. Pierre. Despite being an advocate of donating blood, until recently she wasn't able to actually donate herself. Up until late 2015, cancer survivors were forbidden from donating. St. Pierre, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, couldn't join in the one thing she implored so many to do.

But in 2015, those who have been free of certain cancers, such as breast, thyroid and prostate, for five or more years, were allowed to donate for the first time. Those who have suffered from lymphomas or leukaemias are still excluded. St. Pierre would have donated as soon as the ban was lifted, but a trip to Africa excluded her for a further year.

"I knew between Christmas and New Year's was going to be our biggest struggle, so I had to add my unit in there," St. Pierre said. "It was a really emotional experience."

