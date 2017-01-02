Terriers fall in duo of weekend games

The Davenport Subaru Orillia Terriers likely have a pair of New Year's resolutions as they enter 2017: Avoid playing the Stayner Siskins and find a way to win when the top line is held off the scoresheet.

After a strong stretch of recent play, the Terriers closed out 2016 with a pair of dispiriting losses and enter the new year with a 13-22-0 record; their 26 points put them in sixth place in the eight-team Provincial Junior Hockey League.

The Terriers blew a 3-2 third-period lead in Caledon Friday night, allowing the host Golden Hawks to score four straight goals in the final frame to rally to a 6-3 win over the visitors. The next day, in a New Year's Eve contest at Rotary Place, the Terriers were humbled by the red-hot Siskins, who overwhelmed the home side in a 10-1 decision.

The Siskins (27-3-0), just one point behind Alliston (27-3-1) in the race for first place, have steamrolled over the competition this year and have been particularly dominant against Orillia. Stayner has outscored the Terriers 40-7 in the teams' four head-to-head contests to date.

On New Year's Eve, the trend continued as Stayner jumped out to an early lead. However, Terriers rookie Dallin Blunt was awarded a penalty shot and he beat Eric Pitcher to knot the contest before three minutes had ticked off the clock - much to the delight of a season-high 200 fans at Rotary Place.

Sadly, for the Terriers, it was all downhill from there. The Siskins took a 3-1 lead into the first intermission and extended their advantage to 7-1 after 40 minutes en route to earning the convincing victory. The visitors dominated all facets of the game and outshot the home side 43-21. Brendan Dale took the loss between the pipes.

In the game in Caledon, against the last-place Golden Hawks, Andrew Couling had a tough night between the pipes, allowing six goals on 30 shots. Ben Garrett, Shane Carroll and Jared Orr scored for the Terriers in the setback.

In the pair of defeats, the Terriers' top line of Marty Lawlor, Jake Shaw and Mike Barroso was held off the scoresheet. As that line goes, so goes the team. The troika has combined for 133 points and is one of the most potent lines in the league. However, when an opponent is able to shut them down, they have a good chance to win.

The Terriers are now idle until Saturday night when they host Schomberg (11-20-1) in a 7:30 p.m. contest at Rotary Place. The next day, the Terriers will play a matinee in Stayner.

TERRIER TALES: Orillia blueliner Konnor Blimkie remained out of the lineup for the Terriers' two weekend games; he has been battling pneumonia. The Terriers have allowed 184 goals - an average of more than five per game - so far this year, by far the worst in the league. On top of that, the team has spent more minutes in the penalty box than all other teams, with the exception of Huntsville. On the positive side, Orillia has eight home-ice wins; only Alliston and Stayner have more.

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

twitter.com/davedawson67