Some tips for being a better husband this year

Oh my God!

It's New Year's once again and I have made none, zero, zilch, nada resolutions, which come to think about it is exactly where I was this time last year. Hence I never lost weight.

I didn't cut down on single malt (you'll note I said 'cut down' not 'quit'. There is no sense being stupid about it) or became a better person which would be nigh on impossible. But I better start scribbling down a few improvements, although it will be difficult since I have no faults in the first place.

There is a secret to making resolutions and actually keeping them and that is try not to make them so difficult that you can't possibly succeed. For instance, don't pledge that you will no longer eat french fries. That is way too difficult especially if you are walking by a fish and chip store and the aroma of fries with salt and vinegar is wafting through the doorway and you haven't eaten for over an hour. However if you promise yourself to go halfway, you may very well be successful. So on New Year's morning, proudly announce that you will no longer eat Frenchmen. Problem solved.

For the gentlemen out there, a good resolution to make is 'I will be a better husband.'

A good start is not to snap your fingers and demand another beer when you are lying on the couch watching the Super Bowl and it's minutes away from half-time and a pee break. Your wife could very well be in the middle of doing the laundry, or ironing, or any one of a dozen hobbies wives love to do after they have shovelled the driveway for the second time that day. A gentleman with couth would say sweetly, "I notice you are getting a little broad across the beam, my pet, a good exercise would be to get me a beer. You will appreciate my advice when the lady at the thrift shop says, 'Good for you, tubby, you are down a size."

It is a bit more difficult to suggest resolutions for the ladies since they never seem to realize that (how can I put this nicely?) a few minor adjustments would make a world of difference in helping them to become a credit to their families. Ladies, let's start with the betterment of your relationships at home. Would it really be that much of a problem for you to get up an hour or two before your husband and...you know...fix yourself up a bit? If you are one of the unfortunates who suffer from bedhead, and many do, a bit of time in front of a mirror can almost eliminate the shocked look on the face of your loved ones.

Breakfast is supposed to be the most important meal of the day, so up and at 'em. And the kids are so noisy when your hubby is trying to read the paper; why not feed them earlier? An extra hour waiting for the school bus to come along in January will not only be refreshing for the kiddies but profitable too. The nine-year-old can deliver newspapers. That 25 cent allowance is getting to be quite a drain on the family purse, what with the price of Glenfiddick steadily rising.

What about taking in laundry? I'm sure the lady next door, the one who sunbathes all summer, would appreciate the help. Although she probably couldn't afford to pay much since two or three of her bikinis don't even have a top. Washing her clothes is all part of being a good neighbour. I'm sure your hubby will even help with her undies.

Mary! How long have you been standing there? Oh, that long. I was just writing a column for New Year's and...a lawyer, why do I need a lawyer? You've been reading over my shoulder. OK, a lawyer. But why 911?

Not our best cast-iron frying pan!

Jim Foster is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at fosterjames@rogers.com.