After a week of just about every kind of bad weather imaginable, Sunday was as sunny a day Orillia had seen all month.

And it couldn't have been timed better, as Sunday marked the start of the Sunshine City's 150th year.

A Mayor's Levee was held at the Orillia Opera House on New Year's Day, to mark the start of city's and Canada's sesquicentennial. But this was different than most levees hosted in the city in the past.

Sure, there was still coffee, cake and handshakes, but that was well after more than an hour inside the Gordon Lightfoot Auditorium at the Orillia Opera House, where a history of the city was presented.

“We really wanted to make the levee about the community,” said Jacqueline Soczka, manager of culture for the city.

“It was a really great community event,” Mayor Steve Clarke said. “It covered off many highlights of our history and those who've made our history.”

A collection of stories were presented highlighting the city's past, with Clarke and the opera house's long-serving “maid,” Viviana, running through the past 150 years and beyond. As well, special tribute was made to the Indigenous peoples who have called the area home for centuries and the veterans and Royal Canadian Legion members who have served the community and country with valour.

The inspiration for the event's format came from one of the stories shared during the afternoon.

“It was actually sparked by Terry Rideout's interview,” Soczka said. “The story about how there was this technician who walked into the opera house one day and there was Glen Gould playing on the piano. We need to bring those stories to life.”

Similar stories have been popping up for the people behind the city's 150th celebrations. At every turn, they're learning something new about the city they've either grown up in or have come to call home. The mayor, in particular, finds himself continuously faced with new information.

“I've learned something new about the city every day since coming to office,” Clarke said. “Certainly, because of the 150th, I'm learning lots of history.”

Not that the mayor is complaining, calling himself a “real cultural and social sponge.”

Soczka and her team in the parks, recreation and culture department have been overwhelmed with stories and artifacts. Throughout the performance part of the levee Sunday, the art and culture of the city – from Gordon Lightfoot to Stephen Leacock and everything in between, was on full display.

“The politicians, the talent, the literary artists, there's just such an abundant amount of them who come from this community,” Soczka said. She's been a resident of many communities in different parts of the country and finds herself amazed by the people who came from Orillia.

“And then you look at how long our history is,” she added. “This place has been a gathering place for thousands of years. It didn't start with incorporation.”

That's something Clarke makes note of as well. His exploration of the city's Indigenous past have been a highlight of his time in office.

“(I'm) coming to more fully understand our history as ties into our First Nations/Indigenous roots,” he said. “I'm very proud of that and looking forward to learning more about it.”

The levee also featured Joe Roberts, who is walking across the country as part of the Push For Change movement to end youth homelessness. The Midland native spoke about his experiences as a homeless youth, drug addict and with mental health issues.

He'll return to the city next week to speak to area school children.

The city's 150th celebrations continue throughout 2017. For an up-to-date schedule of events, visit orillia.ca/150.

