Naturalists' Club meets Jan. 4

The next meeting of the Orillia Naturalists' Club will be on Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Orillia Museum of Art and History.

The guest speaker will be Tricia Stinnissen, a Resource Management Officer with Parks Canada at Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Park who will discuss the Ecological Monitoring Program of both parks.

Dramatic cliffs rise from the turquoise waters of Georgian Bay.

In large tracts of forest, black bears roam and rare reptiles find refuge in rocky areas and diverse wetlands. Ancient cedar trees spiral from the cliff-edge; a multitude of orchids and ferns take root in a mosaic of habitats. And the night is brilliant with stars in this Dark Sky Preserve. Welcome to the magic of Bruce Peninsula National Park.

Stinnissen will speak about the indicators that are continually assessed to determine the state of ecological integrity of Bruce Peninsula National Park including the forest, shrub lands and freshwater ecosystems as well as species at risk monitoring. Maintaining the ecological integrity of the park will result in the protection of natural heritage resources.

Stinnissen has worked at the Bruce Peninsula National Park for the past two years and it is also where she compiled data for her thesis on the factors affecting road mortality of reptiles and amphibians in the Bruce Peninsula.

Stinnissen is a graduate of Patrick Fogarty High School in Orillia and obtained her Masters of Science degree from Trent University in Peterborough.

For more information, contact Arni Stinnissen at 705-329-0515.