Musical play explores Orillia's creation

Orillia is Born is an original musical play by Orillian Jim Lewis depicting how things might have been in 1866.

Veteran Mariposa Arts Theatre director Phyllis Johnson and musical director Blair Bailey provide the artistic leadership for the play which reflects the times and customs, concerns and lifestyles of the people who were, or might have been, part of creating the village of Orillia.

Set in the months leading up to, and just after, its incorporation on January 1, 1867, Orillia is Born is an original musical play which reflects the frustrations of life at the time before Orillia enjoyed municipal water and sanitation, a proper high school building, any railroad service and many other conveniences now taken for granted.

With the unexpected help of John A. Macdonald, who was working on confederation at the same time, local barber James Quinn rallies enough support to achieve incorporation as The Village of Orillia, and is elected its first Reeve. Along the way, he encounters some expected and some unexpected opposition but his wife, his precocious daughter and others offer support and advice which is sometimes humorous and sometimes serious.

Orillia is Born is a light-hearted story sprinkled with musical numbers providing encouragement, romance, humour, conflict, a bit of malarkey and a lot of fun. All in all, it's a delightful look, loosely based on history, of life in Orillia circa 1866.

Performances begin at 7:30 pm at St. Paul's Centre on Jan. 18 to 21. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and are available at St. Paul's Centre Monday through Thursday and Saturdays 10-1 p.m. They are also available at the Bird House Nature Company, 108 Mississaga Street East, or by telephone at 705-326-7351. On the 19th, 20th and 21st a limited number of pre-performance roast beef dinner tickets are available for an additional $25.

Kick off Orillia's sesquicentennial year by joining the community in the totally refurbished 400-seat St. Paul's Centre as Mariposa Arts Theatre Foundation and St. Paul's partner to present the first musical play in the new performance facility.