JJ and The Pillars to play Brownstone

JJ and The Pillars, a four-piece folk-rock outfit from Peterborough, have been making a splash in the Toronto music scene.

Most recently being crowned winners of "The Edge: Next Big Thing," the band has been met with great reviews and an upswing of followers. Known for playing Koi Fest, Indie Week, Canadian Music Week and The CASBY Awards along The Arkells and Tokyo Police Club, JJ and The Pillars are currently in the midst of working on their follow-up album.

Along with JJ and The Pillars, the AtlasMurray Band have recently finished recording their debut EP which was produced by producer Gavin Brown. The Sole Pursuit from Toronto will round out the roster for a much-anticipated night of great live music.

JJ and The Pillars and the AtlasMurray Band will be playing at The Brownstone in Orillia on Jan. 7.

For all inquiries, please contact Bryan at bryan@genesisrecords.ca.