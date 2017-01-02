Brown talks shop at levee

New Year's Day falling on a Sunday meant many people got to take Monday off as well, and several of those in Coldwater took the chance to talk with their MPP.

Patrick Brown, MPP for Simcoe-North and provincial leader of the opposition held a New Year's Levee Monday morning at the Coldwater Legion.

A few dozen people had arrived in the first hour of the levee, having casual conversations with the MPP, as well as friends and neighbours who dropped by. There was an excitement in the room full of mostly Conservative supporters about 2017 and what it means for the riding.

Brown, too, is excited for the year, one he hopes will be the last full year of Liberal rule in the province for the foreseeable future. With the sticker shock of the province's new carbon tax affecting nearly every person in the province, his path to becoming premier could get clearer as the year progresses.

"I'm going to continue to focus on the affordability crisis," he said. "Everything is becoming more and more unaffordable. People are beginning to feel the pinch more in Ontario."

He pointed to the "man made" hydro crisis in Ontario as one of the main reasons Ontarians will continue to find things more expensive in 2017. Lamenting the Liberal's handling of Ontario's power system and the cost of electricity has been a regular talking point for Brown since he became leader.

A highlight for him in 2016 was to finally hear the premier say she had erred when it came to hydro.

"Getting Kathleen Wynne to finally admit that she made a mistake on her hydro policy," he said. "She made that admission about six weeks ago. That was a nice vindication of what we've been saying for a decade."

The 2018 provincial election will be Brown's first attempt at offering concrete solutions as to how to fix such problems. A policy convention is scheduled in Toronto at the end of November to shore up its platform in the next election. A website, forontario.ca, has been launched to collect ideas in advance of the convention.

But there's still more than a full year before the next election campaign, and Brown has the dual role of representing both the riding and the party across the province. He has high hopes for the riding, but knows that so many businesses and residents are facing an uphill battle. He sees similar challenges in Orillia or Midland to those he sees in Lemington or Niagara.

"A lot of businesses in Simcoe-North are struggling because of these Ontario disadvantages: because of the regulatory burden, because of energy prices," Brown said. "We've got to give Simcoe-North the tools to succeed."

Brown said he hopes to help in two ways. Not only will he continue to be a voice at Queen's Park for those in the riding who need to be heard, but he'll also focus on local events, including his annual Hockey Night in Simcoe County events, in support of area hospitals.

It's been nearly 18 months since Brown won a byelection to replace Garfield Dunlop in representing the riding. In a further 18 months, he'll be seeking a seat in the new Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte riding, created recently to align with the federal electoral districts in the province.

Both of the people who have announced their intentions to replace Brown in Simcoe-North were at the levee Monday. The party leader had nothing but good things to say about Doug Downey and Jill Dunlop.

"Both Doug Downey and Jill Dunlop are great, solid candidates," Brown said. "I think it speaks to the excitement there is in the Conservative ranks. Across the province we're finding phenomenal candidates coming forward."

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales