A laborious New Year's
PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES Not everybody got to take New Year's Day off this year. Snow removal workers were busy throughout the city Sunday, cleaning up parking lots and driveways, following the snowstorm that hit at the end of the week. Hope you found a way to enjoy the beautiful sunshine on the first two days of the year, because there is a chance for a lot more snow to fall later this week.
PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES
Not everybody got to take New Year's Day off this year. Snow removal workers were busy throughout the city Sunday, cleaning up parking lots and driveways, following the snowstorm that hit at the end of the week. Hope you found a way to enjoy the beautiful sunshine on the first two days of the year, because there is a chance for a lot more snow to fall later this week.