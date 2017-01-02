Wackett 'just likes doing things'

The new year will mark Colin Wackett's 20th year as a full-time resident of Orillia. It's been 25 since he and his wife, Cathy, first bought property in the city.

The Sunshine City is a better place to live because of it.

Saturday morning, The Packet & Times announced Colin Wackett as its Citizen of the Year for 2016. The soon-to-be 82-year-old was humbled by the honour.

“I'm speechless,” he said. “I know all the other guys who do stuff in town. And I never think that I'm doing more or different than they are.”

That may be the case; Orillia is lucky to have such a population of incredibly devoted volunteers. But Colin has stood out on a variety of fronts.

“I just like doing things,” he said, plainly. “They say, 'will you do it?' Yes, I'll do it.”

And “they” are forever grateful.

“He's wonderful, he's passionate,” said Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke. “I think it's a great selection, a great choice.”

Colin came to Canada in 1957, a former military police officer. He was a police officer in London, England as well before becoming a motorcycle officer with the Metropolitan Toronto Police Force. He eventually turned in his badge, going into the insurance business for 40 years. That's where he met Cathy, his wife of 31 years.

Just two years after the Wacketts moved to Orillia, Colin was diagnosed with prostate cancer. In the almost 18 years since, Colin has done more than just fight his own battle. He's been instrumental in helping others face prostate cancer.

For more than 15 years he has served as chair and convener of the Orillia Prostate Cancer Awareness Group, and organized monthly meetings with informative speakers; the assembly has become a support group for local men and their families.

Colin was also instrumental in spearheading the Huronia Motorcycle Ride for Dad – one of the largest such rides in the country – which, to date, has raised more than $1 million. He's been its driving force and his role in its success was so pivotal, the Motorcycle Ride for Dad of Canada created the President’s Award to honour his commitment to the cause.

“If we had a whole bunch of him in different places across the country, it would be a great benefit to the cause,” said national ride captain Byron Smith.

It was in Orillia where Colin's involvement in the Royal Canadian Legion took off as well. He had some experience with the British Legion in England before he moved to Canada, but never felt the urge to take part while living in Toronto and Mississauga. Soon after arriving in Orillia, he saw an advertisement to join the colour party.

“I'm a great believer in the legion,” Colin said.

“The legion doesn't survive without volunteers,” Cathy added.

That was echoed by branch president Rick Purcell.

“Colin's been a guiding force for the legion,” he said. “He's been a mainstay at the legion.... There's always a small group of volunteers that run everything and Colin's there for everything.”

The desire to volunteer wasn't a switch that was turned on when the Wacketts moved north. Colin and Cathy both have given their time selflessly for decades throughout the province. As he moved from community to community, Colin would find himself in a new church, ready to help it serve the community. That even brought him to a Ukrainian church in Barrie, where he eventually became chair of the Ukrainian Festival it ran, despite having no Ukrainian ancestry.

A consistent of both their volunteer work has been a desire to help children. They were fixtures with the Chanel Cats, which is where Frank Kreisz first met Colin. Kreisz has regularly championed Colin to be honoured as Citizen of the Year.

“I could rely on him to help out in a tough situation where many people wouldn't step up to the plate,” Kreisz said.

Most recently, Kreisz and Colin have worked together on OPP Kids Day during the Orillia Perch Festival. Perhaps what amazes Kreisz the most about Colin is how he's still so keen to give his time, even as he gets older.

“A guy his age, still doing volunteer work, is probably an example of someone that exceeds traditionally what you would expect from a volunteer,” Kreisz said. “To me, it's impressive.”

With files from Dave Dawson

