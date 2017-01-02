Hanging over the main lobby of Rotary Place was a netting full of balloons. Just near the rock climbing wall, 900 balloons were suspended, just waiting to be let go.

At 7 p.m., the rope was cut. The confetti guns were shot. Children of all ages got to celebrate 2017 before their bedtimes.

Soon after the balloons hit the ground, a good 80% were popped. The only thing louder than the bangs and blasts were the shrieks of joy from the kids stomping away.

It was all part of a larger-scale New Year's Eve event for families to ring in 2017, hosted by the City of Orillia. With a huge fireworks display that could be seen from across the highway, the city's sesquicentennial year was officially kicked off.

“We're really excited this year, especially with the 150th,” said Megan Kamphuis, recreation program supervisor. “We're taking the initiative and celebrating everything the city has accomplished, the community has accomplished and what we're going to accomplish.”

A Jr. C hockey game, arcade games and the aforementioned fireworks were new additions this year, brought in to expand the event for the sesquicentennial.

Not only should the city be at the forefront of celebrating the duel 150th anniversary celebrations for Canada and Orillia, but it also needs to be able to bring members of its community together for important milestones.

“It's just a service to the community,” she said.

Such a service would be to provide a safe, family friendly environment. That's what brought out many of the approximately 3,000 people who came through the doors at Rotary Place Saturday night.

“It's a safe, kid friendly environment,” said Robin Rogers, who was at the event with his wife and two sons. “We knew it would be conducive to lots of activities for kids.”

Dan Kauk agreed. He and his wife brought their two-and-a-half year old to the celebration.

“It's a good thing for a kid to do,” he said. “Anything that's free for is always a good thing.”

It's better when that kid is enjoying herselt.

“She had the time of her life in the blow-up castle,” Kauk added.

