Citizen of the Year: Colin Wackett

A love for the community, a tireless ability to give time and effort without expecting anything in return, and an aggressive streak for getting things done for a good cause – common qualities of previous Orillia citizens of the year and ones that are personified by this year’s winner.

Colin Wackett is the Packet & Times’ 2016 Citizen of the Year.

Wackett has nearly 50 years of community service under his belt from being involved in various campaigns in cities where he’s lived.

Before moving to Orillia, the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) benefited from 25 years of his dedication with the Ontario and Canadian gymnastics federations, for which he served as president and vice-president, respectively. For seven years, Wackett was on the committee of the Ukrainian Festival in Barrie, serving as chair for three of those years.

He has also volunteered as president of the Orillia Channel Cats swim club and, as part of the local perch festival, he has helped with the OPP Kids’ Day, an event he still participates in.

“He has even done it with me after I retired in 2012, so we are both still active in this event, having again participated this past spring,” Frank Kreisz wrote in his nomination letter.

With extensive volunteer hours put in at the Orillia branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, as president and, later, media officer, Wackett has been involved in many of the events organized by the legion, including the updating of the monument at Veterans’ Memorial Park to include the names of local Second World War vets to go along with those of local residents who served in the First World War.

He has represented the legion at the Orillia District Chamber of Commerce for four years, and he has made sure all participants of the Santa Claus parade are fed.

A military veteran, Wackett has also marched in Remembrance Day parades as part of the legion’s colour party numerous times.

He also formed a local prostate cancer awareness group. He battled the disease years ago, an experience that drives his passion for the cause – he heads up the Huronia Motorcycle Ride for Dad, which has raised more than $1 million for prostate cancer research.

“He has been at the forefront of this for a long time,” wrote Kreisz. “He had his prostate removed a long time ago, so he has lived it and immersed himself into this totally and unequivocally.”

Wackett organizes guest speakers for the awareness group and the ride, bringing in doctors and researchers to speak about progress made in the fight against prostate cancer.

More than 600 people took part in the 2016 Huronia Motorcycle Ride for Dad, raising more than $100,000.

He also chaired a legion committee that took part in talks with the city regarding the downtown waterfront revitalization plan.

For all of his community service, Wackett was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2013.

“Colin is a decent fellow,” wrote Kreisz. “His heart is in the right place, and he has done way, way more than most do in the field of helping others and supporting causes that he strongly believes in.”

Runners-up

Colin Wackett was one of five people nominated for 2016 Orillia Citizen of the Year. The others are as follows:

Kevin Gangloff (nominated by Marc Cohen, Derick Lehmann, Paul Spears and Krista Storey)

At the Orillia Youth Centre (OYC), its director, Kevin Gangloff, guides a team of trained staff and dedicated volunteers who help deliver a variety of programs and services to Orillia and area youth. Some of the programs that have been spearheaded by Gangloff include the Roots North Music Festival, monthly open-mic nights, Stand Up! Orillia Against Bullying, Blacklight Theatre, LGBTQ awareness programs and campaigns for a youth shelter. Thanks to Gangloff’s drive and persistence, the OYC has gained community support through corporate sponsorship, services and in the form of volunteers. He recently led the charge to create the Chuck Panozzo Youth Legacy Award in honour of the Styx co-founder. Gangloff has also worked to strengthen ties with OPP, the Salvation Army, Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, the Lighthouse Soup Kitchen and Shelter, the Child Advocacy Centre of Simcoe/Muskoka, local schools and the YMCA.

Ruth Germain (nominated by Michael Hoechsmann)

Ruth Germain has organized and curated Somniatis, a wearable-art show and fundraiser for the Orillia Museum of Art and History, two years in a row. And she did it while recovering from hip-replacement surgery. A local business owner (Studio 11), Germain brought the show to life using her extensive career as a clothing designer. Somniatis II, held at Casino Rama on Oct. 29, was a large-scale event involving more than 200 participants, from designers and make-up artists to models and photographers from Orillia and south of the city. Germain’s nominee said she empowers those around her, encouraging creativity in a number of ways. Germain’s efforts through Somniatis have broadened the artistic horizons of many in the city. And she has already started planning Somniatis III for June 2017, with a twist to the theme and approach, and a third wearable-art show, Somniatis IV, for the following year.

Fay McFarlane (nominated by Karel Sana)

Daughter of a Jamaican immigrant, Fay McFarlane had to find strength in herself to reinvent life after going through tough times. From being a pregnant and homeless teen to becoming a lawyer and now a deputy judge at the central-east region small claims court, she has worked hard to be a productive member of the society. McFarlane runs her legal practice in downtown Orillia. She fought for residents in Severn Township, where she lives, when a cellular tower was proposed to be erected near homes on Wainman Line. About five years ago, McFarlane launched a different kind of fight – for her life. She beat cancer. Still going strong, McFarlane’s energy and dedication know no bounds, and she is not done yet in her service to her profession and community.

Marcel Rousseau (nominated by Bill Cook)

Known as the resident historian, Marcel Rousseau has worked to preserve and promote all things Orillia. Through his efforts, Rousseau has kept a record of local history, from old invoices and photos to tools, letters and toys made in the city years ago. Over a number of years, he has also been a strong promoter of downtown Orillia as a member of the business improvement area local chapter. As a business owner himself, Rousseau made it a point to sell “Made in Orillia” products. He has also been submitting a series called Postcard Memories to preserve the story behind the scene depicted in the photo helping making the history of Orillia last for many years to come.

