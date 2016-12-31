Winter gives skiers a break

Mother Nature provided the gift under the tree local ski resort owners wanted this year.

And it's been a while since ski resorts in Simcoe County could say they were having a Christmas break like this one, said Kevin Forget, the travel promotions officer for Ontario Tourism.

"Ski resorts are pretty much in full swing," Forget said. "It got started and went with the gusto, because ski resorts are pretty much in full operation right now."

Compare that to this time last year - a mild, green Christmas - which provided a dreadful start for places such as Mount St. Louis Moonstone in Oro-Medonte Township.

"If you're comparing it to last season, it can't get any worse than that," said Sarah Huter, director of marketing and promotions at the resort. "We're happy Mother Nature has graced us with some more winter-like temperatures and snowfalls - more natural; more like winter should be."

The resorts are out of the gate a lot quicker this year, thanks to the optimum weather conditions throughout December.

"We had quite a few nights that allowed the ski resorts to make snow and really stockpile the amount of snow," Forget said.

Because of the snow base that is already there, the rain and freezing rain around Boxing Day did little to hinder operations on the hills.

However, not all of the ski areas can rely on manmade snow. Hardwood Ski and Bike, specializing in cross-country skiing, needs the fresh, natural snow - and a good amount of it - in order to open its trails.

"The downhill resorts can open with manmade snow, whereas we in cross-country can't really do that," said Gareth Houben, of Hardwood Ski and Bike. "We have to wait for Mother Nature to bring the snow."

The season at Hardwood - which began around Dec. 9, when it traditionally begins - is off to a better start than in the past few years, he added.

Hardwood saw about 300 people on the trails Thursday, a number expected to climb to about 1,000 once the heart of the season hits in January and February. Mount St. Louis Moonstone had about 3,000 during the day, with 1,500 expected during its night-skiing sessions. A similar number was found at Horseshoe Resort.

"When talking to the resorts, they have been busy," Forget said.

And it's not just locals who are populating the hills.

"People coming from Toronto are coming up to our area, spending money at the ski resorts and spending money in the surrounding area," he said.

As successful as the start of the season has been, at Mount St. Louis Moonstone, they're still not where they would like to be.

"Mount St. Louis is always trying to open by the final Friday in November. So, in our record books, we still consider it to be a delayed opening," Huter said.

But, more importantly, the resorts are open and employing people who weren't as lucky in 2015.

"We're just happy we're able to employ 500 people in this area and they're able to work in the month of December," she added.

Resorts outside of central Simcoe County are benefiting as well. Hockley Valley, near the Simcoe County-Dufferin County border, has nine slopes open, while Collingwood's Blue Mountain has 35 slopes open.

For daily updates on how many slopes are open at each resort - as well as conditions of snowmobile trails and ice-fishing areas - visit ontariotravel.net.

