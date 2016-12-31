Mural to celebrate past, present, future

Paul Baxter hopes to offer a look at the past, present and future with his mural that will celebrate Orillia's 150th birthday in 2017.

"I want them to get the feel of what it might have been like in the past, what it's like in the present and what it could be in the future," said the local artist. "I'm going to try to interpret it as best as I can."

Baxter's submission was selected from among five artists by the Downtown Orillia Management Board (DOMB) as the best fit to represent the theme of Past, Present and Future.

"He simply had an outstanding design," said Courtney Thompson, event and marketing co-ordinator for the DOMB. "His mock-up (and) his outlook was just a clear winner. It was absolutely beautiful and great in representing what Orillia is and what it will be in future. It encompassed everything we had envisioned for the mural - a lot of historical elements, current and past landmarks - but I can't give away too much as it is a surprise."

The images in his plan include ice houses, the timber industry, the railroad and First Nations. To show the present, he has drawn from the vibrant downtown, waterfront and people, Baxter said, adding the design is likely to change, considering the conditions surrounding the location he is given.

"With the future, even though I don't know what it holds, I know there's a lot of stuff coming and development happening," he said.

The exact location of the mural is still being kept under wraps, but Baxter said the project requires him to work on a canvas 30 feet wide and 10 feet high.

With nearly two decades of experience working on massive canvases, the mural was a perfect fit for him.

"I come from a background of movies and sets and scenic stuff, so I've done a lot of large, scenic stuff, which lead me to murals," said Baxter.

But some years ago, when he moved to Orillia, away from the hustle and bustle of Toronto, Baxter noticed a charm in this city, with its thriving arts community.

"This is the kind of thing I saw when I came here and saw the alleyways that were just sitting unused," he said. "I've met a lot of people in this town and a lot of them have become good friends, and this is what I aspire to do - to give back to the community. I'm totally honoured by this and am looking forward to it."

Baxter has been involved with arts programs at the Orillia Youth Centre, the Starry Night studio tour, Streets Alive, Culture Days and more.

"The DOMB partnering with the city to allow this kind of work to happen has opened the door for not only me but for other artists who want to do this kind of public art," said Baxter.

Thompson is looking forward to what Baxter's mural will do for the town.

"We're really excited to be working with Paul, and we're really anticipating great things from him," she said. "The art is going to be a great way to revive downtown and have a public art piece for everyone to enjoy."

