More than a Christmas delight

The sight of gingerbread cookies immediately brings thoughts of Christmas delights. However, it was not designed as a Christmas treat. It is far older than this festival.

For thousands of years, gingerbread has occupied a special place in taste and tradition. Reputedly, it was first made by Greek bakers in Rhodes about 2300 BC, and so it lays claim to being the oldest known cake in the Western world. But it was not the gingerbread as we know it. It was an unbaked solid slab of honey, bread crumbs and spices, and it remained like that for more than 2,000 years.

Food historians have suggested the taste for gingerbread was brought to Europe and Britain by the Romans, but it is more likely the desire for gingerbread came with the return of the Crusaders. The dark rye flour used in much of Europe gave gingerbread its characteristic flavour. However, because the English had a disdain for dark flour, they continued to make it as an unbaked confection based on honey mixed with white bread and various spices. To colour it, red dye made from sandalwood was added.

In the "tournament period," the bakers designed gingerbread to look like armour. Cloves were driven into it so it would resemble studded leather, and clusters of box leaves were added to form a fleur-de-lis. The use of gilt at this time was in keeping with ancient decorative beliefs. The dark red uncooked gingerbread became even darker with the addition of licorice. This tradition continued until the 17th century. Patterns were also often printed into the rolled mixture. Simultaneously, warm gingerbread now began to be enjoyed. As well, the confection moved out of the realm of the aristocracy. It was being sold at country fairs. With the lowering of the cost of spices, the price of gingerbread also dropped and it became a token of love. "Had I one penny in the world thou shouldst have it to buy gingerbread," Shakespeare said in Love's Labour's Lost.

Baked or unbaked, served hot or cold, gingerbread had become the treat of the poor and the rich. For the rich, it was not a humble cake; it was welcomed by the nobility as a gift. Gilded gingerbread was given at births, weddings, funerals and court presentations. There were gingerbreads of honour that were given to those of highest rank. Employers gave workers gingerbread gifts. The young gave gingerbread gifts to their elders as a sign of respect, and it was also considered a sign of humility and peacemaking.

And while some gingerbread was as small as a walnut, "presentation" confections were more than a yard in diameter and weighed as much as 150 pounds. Less awe inspiring were the small cakes and cookies shaped as oxen, pigs, the Christ figure, children with their arms wide spread and as a wheel - a variety of Christian and pagan sun symbols. These are the shapes of the treats that continue to be baked. All were based on the reverence for grain from the harvest past and baked in the hope of a good year to come.

It has always been a matter of pride to present food as attractively as possible. As well as impressed decorations into the squared slabs that were popular in the day, gingerbread soon was prepared in moulds. It is believed the first true moulds came to England in the 16th century by way of Italy. Made of box, beech, walnut and pear wood, they were square, round or heart-shaped, and the carving could be intricately detailed to primitive. Patterns of birds were to become popular and some moulds were carved with scenes of the hunt, great battles and coats of arms. Eventually, metal took over and, of course, this type of mould took on great popularity. No home was without a metal mould when cheap tinplate became available in the mid-1800s. The most popular tin cutter was one composed of a number of shapes within a large circle. This provided speed as well as variety, and the shapes generally included a heart, a pig, a wheel, a child and an angel.

By the 17th century, recipes for gingerbread changed. Honey as the main ingredient was dropped, particularly in England. This change was due to the overproduction of sugar in Britain's refineries. Excess sugar was sold as a cheap sweetener called molasses. Molasses was taken to the colonies in North America and has remained in use ever since. One of the first uses for this new product was put to gingerbread making.

Together with the word "molasses," recipes for gingerbread became common in America. The first cookbook written by an American, Amelia Simmons, was published in Hartford in 1796 and included three gingerbread recipes. So popular was gingerbread, small children even learned the alphabet from a gingerbread book that was sold by itinerant vendors. The book was a slab of gingerbread with letters of the alphabet pressed on. As the letter was named, the child was rewarded by being allowed to eat it.

Robert Britnell lives in the Bracebridge-Muskoka area and is prepared to travel reasonable distances to evaluate fine antiques and collectibles and offer guidance in how to best market them. He has a special interest in fine art, estates and downsizing projects. He can be reached at 705-645-6157 or robertbritnell@sympatico.ca.