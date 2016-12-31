LETTER: Let there be lights

One night during the past week, we drove around Orillia to observe the Christmas lights and saw a great many beautifully decorated homes. However, we were disappointed when we drove by our beautiful harbourfront park. It was in complete darkness.

On most weekends during the summer season, there is some sort of festival going on at the harbour for the benefit of townsfolk and tourists alike. It would be nice if the harbour area could be decorated and lit up for the Christmas season. Possibly, it could be officially lit up after the Santa Claus parade and remain lit till Jan. 1.

Along with lights and decorations, there could possibly be entertainment on the weekends and maybe fireworks on New Year's Eve.

It would take a great deal of planning and money for such a plan. However, there may be considerable benefits for downtown merchants. Possibly, along with the city's assistance, it could be financed by some of the service clubs in the city.

Ed Richter

Orillia