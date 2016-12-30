RIDE charges up region

OPP's Festive RIDE campaign doesn't end until Monday, but already, more people in the force's Central Region have been charged in this year's campaign than in the year previous.

Acting Sgt. Paul Nancekivell revealed 138 impaired driving charges have been laid in Central Region, which includes the Orillia, Barrie, Bracebridge and Southern Georgian Bay detachments.

The Barrie detachment has run 43 spot checks during Festive RIDE. Five people have been charged with impaired driving, over 80 or refusing a breath sample. In Orillia, 34 RIDE checks have taken place, with 10 charges being laid for impaired driving, over 80 or refusing to give a breath sample. Both Barrie and Orillia detachments have issued four warn-range suspensions.

The 2015 Festive RIDE campaign saw 123 charges laid, which was down from 126 in 2014.

OPP has initiated 905 RIDE checks throughout the region during the campaign. With the 138 impaired driving charges, 71 people have been hit with warn-range suspensions, for three, seven or 30 days.