Eager fishermen wanting to head onto the ice are pushing their luck, according to police and area anglers.

While Kempenfelt Bay is open water, other smaller lakes are ice-covered but still not safe, according to Tom Brittain, of the Bait Bucket in Barrie.

“Safety is a priority. There are a few guys who are setting up on Little Lake but I certainly wouldn’t endorse it at this point,” he said. “We’ve had some pretty mild temperatures over the holiday season so heading out onto the ice is not recommended yet.

“The customers of mine who are going out on Little Lake seem to think it is safe. They are saying there is two to three inches of black ice and another three inches of softer white ice on top of that. But those aren’t the best conditions in my opinion.”

Conditions are so poor, Brittain said he doesn’t have live bait to offer those who are ignoring warnings to hold off on any ice fishing at this point in the season.

“I don’t even have minnows in my tanks yet. There’s not enough demand from people who might be going fishing,” he said. “You’re dealing with the public and sometimes common sense isn’t that common.”

OPP marine unit Sgt. Karen Harrington said some bodies of water, such as Lake Couchiching, may be ice-covered, but that can be deceiving.

“That’s the challenge. People are going to see what looks to be safe ice but it’s not good ice out there,” she said. “I’ve been to a few online sites regarding ice fishing and I was pleased to see people telling fishermen that the ice is simply not there.

“The online forums about Lake Simcoe and Lake Couchiching are from people who live right on the water and know the conditions year in and year out and they are saying it’s not worth it.”

Anyone thinking about heading out onto the ice should use resources that are readily available, Harrington said.

“They should be checking in with people who know the ice, such as the ice hut operators who make a living (from ice fishing) and know the conditions,” she said. “Just because it looks like good ice in one place doesn’t mean it will be safe 10 feet away. Between the lake currents and the topography of the lake bottom, it can change a lot.

“What the eye thinks is potentially good doesn’t mean it is,” she added. “People are talking about Tudhope Park (on Lake Couchiching) where you don’t have to pay to get access to the lake. But even die-hard fishermen are saying they wouldn’t venture out onto the lake.”

Simcoe County naturalist Bob Bowles said while Kempenfelt Bay in Barrie is wide open water, there have been people out on the thin ice of Lake Couchiching.

“Lake Couchiching has just frozen over but we need at least four to six inches of good solid ice – which would support a person - and Lake Simcoe is still open. To take a snowmobile or an ATV out on the ice is foolhardy,” he said. “Every year it seems people are taking their snowmobiles and ice huts out when the ice isn’t ready and they go through.

“It’s unfortunate people push it. They need to be extremely cautious at this time of year, especially near The Narrows and other places where there are currents.”

People can cast a line into the open water from shore for anything that’s open season, which includes pike, walleye and perch, Brittain said.

Lake trout, whitefish and herring aren’t in season until Jan. 1

“If you’re casting into open water while standing on the shore, use precaution. Don’t get too close to the water – certainly don’t fall in – but it’s fishable,” he said. “There could be guys targeting perch at the Barrie Marina and around the rocky shore around Heritage Park.”

Brittain said people from out of town are wanting to know how the ice fishing season is coming along.

“I’ve had calls from guys in the GTA and as far south as Michigan,” he said. “A lot of them are sorely disappointed I can’t give them better reports on ice conditions. The fact is, we just don’t have any.

“I’m hoping we get the good ice by mid-January or the third week.”

Harrington is telling ice fishers to be patient.

“The ice will come,” she said. “We might not see it for a few weeks or closer to the end of January, but the ice will come and the fish will be there. So let’s not push it.”

To learn about current ice conditions and fishing reports, visit www.lakesimcoemessageboard.com.

imcinroy@postmedia.com