OPP weekend update

Aside from inclement weather and a fatal collision, it appeared to be a quiet Christmas weekend for Orillia OPP.

The detachment's weekend update included a couple of extra days this week, thanks to the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays. Between Friday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 8 a.m., Orillia OPP responded to 221 calls for service in Orillia, Severn Township and Ramara Township.

Those calls consisted "of noise complaints, alarms, 911 hang-ups, domestic/family disputes, Liquor Licence Act complaints, mischief complaints, numerous motor-vehicle collisions and possible impaired drivers," the news release stated.

The most major incident investigated by Orillia OPP was the collision on Highway 11 Tuesday evening that turned fatal. The car being driven by a 19-year-old from Gravenhurst struck a guardrail near the Huronia Road exit, just north of the city. After he exited the vehicle in a live lane of traffic to survey the damage, he was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.