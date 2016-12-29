LETTER: Ditch the Indian Act

(Re: 'Segregation and racial prejudices' in the Dec. 27 edition of the Examiner)

Nova Scotian L. M. Wasylciw argues a few good points.

Get rid of the accursed Indian Act, that demeaning Victorian legislation that continues to keep hundreds of thousands in a state of utter dependency.

Those distant, desolate, aboriginal communities, hotbeds of despair, sexual abuse and substance addictions, should be bulldozed.

Who wants to eke out an existence, waiting for the next payment to band council, too often a privileged group that seems to live well from such government benevolences? Somehow, those monies never seem to address the chronic problems of terribly substandard housing.

Aboriginals have to leave those dead-end settlements.

Residential schools are distant memories, but now that children are surrounded by family, relatives and a so-called loving community, their expectations of meaningful employment remain dismal.

Little wonder that suicide rates among First Nations youths have their leaders struggling for answers, and pleading for our help.

Here is one answer: leave the reservation. Isolation just fuels the status quo.

Canada is a multicultural society. And all those nationalities manage to maintain their culture within that mosaic, and contribute to meaningful way of life.

It may sound blunt, but First Nations have to jump on the treadmill, like the rest of us. It's sink or swim, folks.

Those who want to remain in those god-forsaken northern settlements will just remain statistics, living in Third World conditions, but hardy like their ancestors.

Garry Burke

Oro-Medonte Township