Downtown feeling the holiday love

Don't let the snow fool you - it was a green Christmas for plenty of the downtown Orillia merchants.

A multitude of businesses have reported brisk sales in the weeks leading up to Christmas, thanks to regular customers, word of mouth and a little help from outside trends.

"It was fantastic for us this year," said Mike Rothwell, owner of Alleycats Music & Arts. "Last year was really, really good. We have to crunch our numbers, but we think it was at least as good as last year."

Vinyl records, one of the primary items sold at Alleycats, continues to drive business as more people are discovering - or rediscovering - the sound of music on wax.

Rothwell called the week before Christmas "a zoo," with people buying for their loved ones, but Boxing Week has seen a boon as well.

"We were surprised how well we did Boxing Day and a couple of days after. A couple of those days were equivalent to pre-Christmas week," he said. "I just couldn't believe how many people got turntables for Christmas, or were giving turntables for Christmas."

Next door to Alleycats at Studio Eleven, the Boxing Week crowd was more subdued than before Christmas. But Ruth Germain's business had an enjoyable year in its new location.

"It was a good season; it worked out well, she said. "I don't know how to compare it to other years.... This block is busy and that's good."

She found her rush took a while to begin, finding most people started their holiday shopping in the big box stores. Once people made their way downtown - often for the variety of entertainment provided in the core during the season - sales began to pick up.

The events bringing people into the core was a highlight of the season for Susan Willsey, owner of Apple Annie's Cafe and member of the Downtown Orillia Management Board.

"The downtown looked pretty in the snow, with the lights and the hanging baskets. The aesthetic stuff was good," she said. "There were lots of musical things going on to complement things we were doing. To the city's credit, they had some great shows... lots of stuff leading up."

The holiday season was kind to Apple Annie's and Mariposa Market, with Willsey saying she sold "tonnes" of fudge this year. While that may not be a literal measurement, she was certainly happy with how the year turned out, and how business continues to go as the new year approaches.

The only slower days were ones hindered by inclement weather, she said. That was the case with many of the stores. When it came to sales, there were few complaints, with some owners reporting their best holiday season in years.

As good as the year went, many of the business owners had concerns. In the new year, discussions regarding snow removal on Mississaga Street, longer operating hours and a more concentrated promotion of Boxing Day shopping and sales are expected to occur.

