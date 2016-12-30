Curlers ready to rock in new year

Curling activities at the Orillia Curling Club were in full swing throughout December.

On Dec. 7, the senior men hosted their second mini-spiel of the season. The top three curlers were Chris Newton, Mike O'Halloran and Bill Stewart.

The day ladies section wrapped up the first half of the season with their annual Christmas bonspiel Dec. 15. Despite the blizzard, all 48 curlers arrived in time to curl the first of two games. Each curler brought in donations of winter coats, boots and clothing for Couchiching Jubilee House.

The bonspiel, sponsored by Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC, was a huge success and was won by the team of Carol Wilson Moffatt (skip), Angie Bedford, Deb Glavic and Lib Ford. Second-place finishers were Delaine Payton (skip), Lynn Smith, Brenda McArthur and Cheryl Behan.

The Monday-afternoon "choose your own" section, sponsored by RBC Dominion Securities (Barrie), has three games to play in January before dividing into two groups based on standings. Team Ritter, with eight wins, has a slight edge over Team Judy and Bob Middaugh and Team Bush, with seven and six wins, respectively.

Malcolm and Lynn Stoddart, playing with a number of spares at second and lead this fall, took first place in the first draw of the Friday-night mixed section. To cap their season, an enthusiastic group of curlers played a six-end game recently, followed by the annual "turkey shoot." Tracy England won for the women with a perfect draw to the turkey, and Ley Winch won for his skilled in-off shot from Kevin Bennett's rock to nestle closest to the bird. Wendy Lou Paquette reports some recent graduates from the "learn to curl" program will join this section in January.

Alan Smale, drawmaster of the Tuesday-night men's section, states Tom Ormsby's team, with Bill Cartmill, George Mashinter and Don Hoggard, placed first this draw, with Brian Moffatt's team coming in a close second. He said returning curlers to the section as well as four new curlers have resulted in the addition of two new teams in January.

Finally, Janet Orser-Madigan reports the winner of the first draw in the business ladies' section was Frances Laking's team with Barb Horne, Jayne Ramsey and Julie Allison. Jane Binns's team with Karen Thorington, Heather Dunlop and Susan Brooker placed second. Preparation is well underway for the Ladies Invitational Winter Wonderland bonspiel, scheduled for Jan. 28.

Anne Collins is a member of the Orillia Curling Club.