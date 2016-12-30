Swooping down over the heads of audience members, Jack used his sharp talons to gracefully grab the food placed on his perch by his handler.

The three-year-old great horned owl was one of seven of prey that were part of the Canadian Raptor Conservancy's two-day fundraiser at ODAS Park this week.

"They fascinate me for some reason," said Owen Kitchen, of Coldwater, who was attending with his grandparents. "Some birds can get lots of different colour patterns and the bright colours and patterns stand out and I like that."

Even though the 10-year-old had already seen the demonstration at his school in Warminster, Kitchen said he liked how the birds flew around during the 45-minute sessions held throughout the day and the information bird handlers shared with the audience.

The conservancy, based in Port Dover, takes birds around the area for fundraisers and offers wildlife tours and demonstrations at schools.

The two-day event at ODAS Park in Severn Township was attended by more than 150 people, a number that could have been greater if the weather had been more ideal for driving, said Kristin Morgan, an educator and bird handler with the conservancy.

One of the roles of the non-profit is to help rehabilitate injured birds.

"In a year, we can take in anywhere from 20 to 50 birds. The expense varies, but on average, it can cost up to $1,000, depending on the condition they come in," she said.

Those that cannot be released into the wild are primarily kept at the conservancy to propagate their species, helping increase numbers, such as the barn owl, a critically endangered species in Ontario, said bird handler Ryan Duncan.

"As the name implies, they live in old wooden structures, and we're knocking them all down," he said. "Last year, there was only one breeding pair in all of southern Ontario.

"Conservation groups have to get together and release the ones bred in captivity into the wild."

He said farmers should encourage barn owls on their properties as they help get rid of rodents - in turn, protecting crops.

But the birds aren't in the limelight simply because they're endangered; they have starred in TV shows, documentaries and movies, Morgan explained.

"They're more famous than I am," she said, looking at Speedy, a seven-year-old lanner falcon, perched on her arm. "They're available for being in movies and photos and even music videos."

The birds have appeared in movies with stars such as Dennis Quaid, Sharon Stone and Ashton Kutcher, and in episodes of the PBS show Wild Kratts.

For more information, visit canadianraptorconservancy.com.

