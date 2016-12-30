'Apathy' shows in turnout

The lack of awareness about electoral reform is a sign of voter apathy and an indifference toward democracy, according to Valerie Powell.

"We didn't know what to expect, so we're not disappointed," she said after fewer than a dozen people showed interest in what the groups were trying to do. "After years of trying to get people interested, we realize people don't know what's wrong with the electoral system."

Thursday afternoon, Powell and other members of Make Every Vote Count 2019 Simcoe and Fair Vote Canada's local chapter were at Apple Annie's Cafe, where they'd hoped to convince voters to express their opinions on the need for change in the way Canadians vote.

Regardless, she said, the groups will not abandon their cause.

Handing out postcards with the website mydemocracy.ca, where Canadians can fill out a survey until Jan. 15, Powell and her colleagues also encouraged people to write a message on the back of the card and mail it to the prime minister's office or Minister Maryam Monsef.

Most of those Powell spoke with said they had not received any such postcard and had slight knowledge of the issue based only on the promise made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the beginning of his term.

"I remember listening to him promise it and thinking, 'It's a good idea,'" said Beth McKean, of Orillia. "But hearing about it today is overwhelming, because I don't understand enough of the information. But I will look it up and read and make an educated decision based on what I read."

Another problem is a number of senior voters in the area don't have a computer or high-speed Internet to access the survey online, said Doris Middleton, a member of the NDP and former provincial candidate for the party. And that's why the group felt it was important to give them another option.

Her party supports proportional representation, she said, and so do other federal parties, except for the Conservatives. However, Middleton acknowledged the initiative shown by Simcoe North MP Bruce Stanton.

"Bruce has been very co-operative with listening and meeting with us, and his town hall meeting was much more open than others I've heard of," she said. "But the Conservative party, generally, doesn't support any form of proportional representation."

The purpose of talking to people is not to tell them how to vote, said Powell, but to get them thinking about the process and engage in conversation.

But the lack of attendance at the information session may not have had the desired effect.

"The whole thing speaks to our apathy," she said, "that the day-to-day life does not speak to our democratic process. Nobody pays attention to policy until it's election (time), and then there's no time to discuss it."

A second session was planned for 7 to 9 p.m. at The Brownstone.

