And the beat goes on

Maybe if it hadn't been Wawa. If he'd put a stick through his drumhead somewhere else, things might have been different. The road less lonely, prospects less dim if the Rock Dogs hadn't played that corner of Algoma where fortune is fitful and men struggle in the dark for a gleam of gold.

But then it might have felt like breaking through thin ice no matter the location, that hole in his drum skin. Making David Campbell - dismayed to learn a new drumhead would cost a week's pay - instinctively reach for firmer ground.

And though the drive home must have felt like a funeral procession, though it shook the core of his identity (David had rejected college for a shot at a music career, the Rock Dogs in the mid-'90s having a couple of CDs out, a video on MuchMusic, a single, In Too Deep, on the radio and in the top 10 in Italy, a two-year contract, a tour to complete, and appearances opening for April Wine, Colin James, Kim Mitchell, and Steppenwolf), David had known bands to break up before (the Rock Dogs broke up after finishing the tour): GOD (Generation of Degenerates), the band he started age 12 or 13, Felony in high school. Bands that sounded tough and cool but failed to withstand the vicissitudes of life.

Him & Me wasn't an edgy-sounding act, but it was working as a duo (David learned to play the bass) that brought David out of his shell. Put him up front instead of tucked away behind the drums, where he'd felt at home since he'd first slipped behind his brother's drum kit, the youngest of five boys, so shy he used to hide behind his mother at the store.

He couldn't reach the pedals and the sticks were so long, they overwhelmed his hands. But when he beat on the drums, David Campbell was suddenly bigger than he'd ever imagined, freed of his shyness, alive as thunder. (David later got his own set of drums, arranged in front of the tree one Christmas, tied with a bow.)

He sometimes relived that moment of revelation, playing with the Rock Dogs. Became unstoppable, transcendent on nights when the air was charged with a vibration that connected them all, the members of the band and the people in the audience, a current that lifted them beyond themselves, all swept away and at the same time united.

The night the audience sang along as the Rock Dogs performed In Too Deep, David wanted to cry, moved by that simple, deep connection. Except the people who make it, famous people, often end up settling for that on-stage connection, lose their connection to everyday life. Can't walk down the street, or pop into Tim Hortons, or even have a normal conversation.

And maybe David was his mother's son, a woman who turned down a contract as a country singer for life as a wife and mother, preferring intimate, lifelong relationships to the glow of a paper moon.

Or maybe David took after his father, a man he remembers fretting over taxes rising as their gravel road on the edge of town became a paved part of Orillia. Maybe David, like his dad (who worked for parks and rec), preferred being part of a community to life on the road.

Maybe that's why, after Wawa, after working as a parts manager at Chrysler and service manager at Thor, after discovering computers and becoming co-owner of Northern Business Equipment, after moving on to the Township of Severn as an information technology technician, maybe that's why after his Rock Dogs days were over, David became chair of the active transportation committee and in 2014 ran for council, tired of hearing people say Orillia "is crappy" when he knows it's like Frank Capra's Bedford Falls, a place where life can be wonderful.

The drums sat dormant in David's garage. Until he found himself in a band again (1999) and, just as if there'd been no hiatus, took up his position behind the drums, the backbone, they say, of Dr. Krane. Which, in its own way, is a perfect thing, real men with real lives transformed into rock stars on a Saturday night, saying in song what can't be said in words. Men who are part of a community making the people they live among get up and dance, forget for a while the things that trouble them, and remember instead what makes them feel alive.

The crack in the drum skin, as Leonard Cohen said, letting the light in.

Dr. Krane (whose debut CD, Lift, is now available) will play ODAS Park on New Year's Eve. Call 705-325-0353. Tickets are also available at Flowers by June and The Friendly Fermentor.

